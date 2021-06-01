How to make the most of loneliness

Emin has been reading Munch's portrayals of death (he lost his mother when he was five, his sister at 14) in the context of the current pandemic. "He was brought up with a lot of death around him. Think about it, before [the current pandemic] some people had not experienced death unless it was their parents, say. Now few can say that after the past year… People have become much more aware of the finality and the fragility of life too."

That might include herself – and have helped to shape her own experience of solitude over the last year. When she was diagnosed with cancer, she consciously distanced herself from friends to preserve her energy to get through the surgery and to heal she says. During her recovery she's been working less and has allowed friends back in – she has been glad of their support. "I'm the happiest I've been, really." Facing death has "made other problems pale into insignificance. If something made me unhappy before, it would engulf me. Now I just deal with it… The cancer's really helped me with that."

The artist is relishing a new lust for life. Her 9m-high bronze sculpture, The Mother – "I'm giving Munch the mother he never had" – will be installed outside the Munch Museum in Oslo; her studio complex in Margate should soon be completed; and a major show in Venice, which was postponed owing to her illness, will now go ahead in 2024. Also, she says: "I'm open to love, which is very different to how I felt… I also feel I deserve it, maybe before I didn't."