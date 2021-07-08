What does the 'perfect man' look like now?

And as with every ethnicity, East Asian beauty standards are also diverse. US-Korean model Dae Na says: "When I first started there was a handful of Asian models but now you see multiples. Exponentially, it just kind of grew as the industry geared more towards Asian buyers or [the] Asian market". With a large population of high-net-worth individuals in Asia, brands want to make models like Dae the face of their campaigns, to create a connection with consumers.

Super duper

And male supermodels are, it seems, gradually catching up with their female counterparts' success and earning power in recent years. US model Tyson Beckford was recruited by Ralph Lauren to be the face of the brand, and has since become the most famous black male supermodel of all time. Model Sean O'Pry, meanwhile, has carved out a career lasting more than 15 years, making him among the richest male supermodels in the world. Originally from a small town in Georgia, US, he arrived in New York at the age of 17 with only $150 in his pocket – and went on to secure exclusive contracts from big brands.

O'Pry became known on the world stage when he was chosen by Taylor Swift to play the role of her love interest for her 2014 Blank Space video. "It's the best-known moment of my career," O'Pry tells BBC Culture. "My career took a different road after that. It opened more doors for me. I'm very thankful, as I was able to be a part of that." Having adorned numerous magazine covers over the years, he has maintained a high profile. How has he achieved that? "You have to maintain humility in the industry. I'm going up against people that are all in a casting – dark hair, blue eyes. I'm going up against guys that look exactly like me and you have to be able to separate yourself. That’s a part of who you are on set and how you act and present yourself. I didn't try and make my face to look a certain way. This job kind of fell in my lap."