Titane: The most shocking film of 2021

Everyone at the Cannes Film Festival hopes to see something genuinely wild, transgressive, and guaranteed to put them off their dinner. But whenever such a film lurches onto the screen, it's invariably directed by a man: usually Gaspar Noé (Enter the Void, Climax) or Nicolas Winding Refn (Only God Forgives, The Neon Demon). Not anymore. Julia Ducournau, the French writer-director of Raw (2016), is back with a second juicy slice of extreme cinema, Titane, and it's sure to prompt more yelps, winces, groans and uneasy chuckles than anything else at this year's festival – or indeed anywhere else.

Ducournau's beautiful, dark, twisted fantasy is a nightmarish yet mischievously comic barrage of sex, violence, lurid lighting and pounding music. It's also impossible to predict where it's going to go next. The only scene that ends in the way you might expect is the opening one, in which a little girl, Alexia, is misbehaving in the back of the family car. She clambers around and kicks her dad's seat until he turns to snap at her, and – you guessed it – crashes into a concrete barrier. One session of icky, close-up brain surgery later, Alexia has had a titanium plate fitted in her head, which would be enough to put anyone off cars. But the operation has the opposite effect. As soon as she leaves the hospital, she strides away from her parents and hugs and kisses the car instead.

As an adult, she does more than that. In a scene that could be a venomous parody of the Fast & Furious franchise, the camera prowls around a neon-lit motor show where young women pose and writhe on top of the souped-up merchandise – and no one poses and writhes with more frenzied abandon than Alexia, now a punky Tank Girl played by ferocious newcomer Agathe Rousselle. Showing off the curling scar from her brain surgery, and the tattoo on her chest that declares, "Love Is a Dog From Hell", Alexia is a minor celebrity in this sleazy netherworld. She attracts her fellow dancers – Ducournau's version of a rom-com meet cute is when Alexia's hair gets tangled with a colleague's nipple piercing in the showers – as well as an overzealous male fan, whose advances are rewarded with a sharpened metal hair pin jammed in his ear.

Well, then. At this stage you might assume Titane (the French word for titanium) to be a grisly thriller in which a vengeful vigilante dispatches predatory men. But a fabulously farcical set piece establishes that Alexia will butcher anyone who catches her on a bad day, predatory or otherwise. Oh, and did I mention that she is pregnant with the offspring of a car that she had sex with, and that she is lactating ink-black oil?