Eight TV shows to watch this October

Succession

Money, sex and power struggles return to the small screen this October with season three of Succession. Waystar Royco, the conglomerate owned by the Roy family, is in disarray after Kendall (Jeremy Strong) went against his family's wishes in a blistering press conference on the cruise ship scandal. In the trailer, Kendall is heard saying "I dropped a bomb. The whole world is watching for my next move". Where will one of TV's best recent dramas take the family next, with its aging patriarch, adult offspring vying for the throne while fighting amongst themselves, and cousins, board members and competitors all putting spanners in the work? In an interview with the Sunday Times Magazine, Matthew Macfadyen, who plays the oleaginous Tom Wambsgans, husband of Roy daughter Shiv, said "The axe is hanging over a lot of their heads". Whatever's next, it's bound to be juicy.

Succession season three premieres on 17 October on HBO Max in the US, and on 18 October on Sky Atlantic/Now in the UK.