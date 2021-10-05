The Last Duel: Cinema's 11 best showdowns

The duel in The Last Duel is a long time coming. Ridley Scott's Medieval drama has been underway for two hours before Matt Damon and Adam Driver get on their horses, grab their lances, and gallop towards each other – and by then we know their characters, we know why they're ready and willing to fight to the death, and we know what's at stake in the wider world of 14th-Century France. In other words, Scott has laid all the groundwork necessary for a classic big-screen showdown.

It's always a treat when such a showdown arrives. Cinematic battles between rival armies and sports teams can be impressive, but nothing is as satisfying as the moment when two arch-enemies get up close and personal for a one-on-one, winner-takes-all face-off. Filmmakers know that it's a make-or-break scene. Viewers know that everything they've seen in the previous hour or two will be resolved. In real life, disputes are rarely settled so quickly or decisively – which is probably a good thing. But in films, showdowns offer us the fantasy of an all-out, no-holds-barred path to ultimate victory or defeat. Here are 10 of the best – and the 10 elements which make them so rewarding.