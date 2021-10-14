Twenty-five TV series that define the 21st Century

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race is pure joy. It is happiness in a lace-front wig. It is now so ingrained in our everyday life that tongue pops have become a universal language. The show has sashayed its way into the mainstream and into our hearts, and after 12 years it is now a certified phenomenon. Spawning multiple international incarnations, winning awards and transforming the televisual landscape into a more inclusive, more anarchic place. RuPaul and his team took the art of drag from big-city bars and clubs and beamed it into millions of homes, introducing the uninitiated to the world of cinching and tucking – and making stars of its hard-working queens. The competition has managed to subvert the hetero-normative space of reality TV whilst inspiring its legions of fans to take pride in their individuality. Where else on popular TV would you find painfully honest discussions about growing up as a queer person, conversion therapy, trans rights, racism, body image, homelessness, healthcare and homophobia? Drag Race has provided much needed visibility sandwiched between its humour and vivacity. It celebrates performance and artifice, espousing the belief that no matter how bad the game of life gets, we can always recreate ourselves and carry on; we can learn to love ourselves, flaws and all.

Jennifer Gannon, Freelance journalist and broadcaster (Ireland)

Mad Men

"Nostalgia. It's delicate but potent." The maverick but morally dubious Don Draper tells us this very early on in the run of Mad Men and it helps capture the magic behind the rich and haunting quality of Matthew Weiner's 20th-Century period drama, which examines the inner machinations of an advertising agency in New York. Jon Hamm delivered an anti-hero for the ages as Don, but the cast was always an embarrassment of riches. The female characters were especially strong and unique in their own ways, from the quiet ambition of Elisabeth Moss's Peggy Olson to the passive resentments and sadness of January Jones as Betty Draper. Mad Men was a series that always prized character first, rewarding viewers with a vivid and novel-like evocation of a bygone era that truly shows how we are all grappling with the puzzle of marketing ourselves.

Lewis Knight, TV journalist (UK)

Lost

Lost altered the viewing landscape in significant ways, many of which are still being felt 17 years after the disaster drama first crash-landed on TV in 2004. Its creators built a mythology around the show's mysterious island that sent fans down internet rabbit holes to decipher clues, now a common extracurricular practice among the puzzle-box-show obsessed. But they also made us care deeply about their characters, an ethnically-diverse group of wandering souls that reflected an increasingly globally interconnected society. Lost became popular just as social media rose to prominence, making it the first show to generate massive chatter on our new global water coolers: Twitter and Facebook. And at a time when there was some doubt about this, Lost proved that audiences love serial storytelling that demands an investment in a narrative of large scope. This was an absorbing, fun, emotionally enriching series that heightened our expectations for what TV could be in the beginning of the new century – and also showed us what it would look like for decades to come.

Jen Chaney, TV journalist, Vulture, New York Magazine (United States)