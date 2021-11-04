The dark side of 21st Century TV comedy

With the rise of streaming came many more kinds of freedom: genre was less important because timeslots were obsolete; no longer were comedies marched into 30-minute blocks and strung together, nor were dramas forced into hour-long slots later at night at the more "serious" time of the evening. Programme and season lengths could vary outside of network schedules. Studio audiences and laugh tracks were long gone, a trend that began with network sitcoms like 30 Rock but was hastened by bigger streaming budgets. And standing out became preferable to fitting in, given that streaming's infinite capacity for programming made for an overwhelming array of choices.

'Balm for uncertain times'

Catastrophic world events likely played a part in driving comedy to the dark side. The terror attacks of 11 September 2001 were just the beginning of a steady erosion of the illusions of security and assured progress that had been a hallmark of life in the Western world in the 1980s and '90s. From continued fears of terrorism, war, financial market meltdowns, and mass shootings, to political polarisation and the Covid-19 pandemic, the last two decades have marked a loss of innocence for many of the Westerners who created the bulk of the English-language shows on the list. Dramas had been trending darker and more complex before 9/11 with the phenomenal success of The Sopranos, which premiered in 1999. And plenty of programmes before and after 9/11 were blurring the lines between comedy and drama, thanks, most likely, to the creative freedom offered first by cable, and then streaming. But there's something more bracing about finding the deepest and darkest of moments infiltrating comedies. Where dark comedy had been a recognisable genre in film and theatre for decades, television had traditionally shunned experimentation. Thus TV comedy became, in the 21st Century, a space to work out the contradictions of the world, recognising that even in our highest moments, life can kick us in the gut – and, crucially, that even at our saddest we can laugh.

For a stark example of how the form has evolved, take the recent international sensation Ted Lasso, whose broad premise would have easily translated to a classic sitcom of previous eras: a simple, folksy American football coach (played by the show's co-creator, Jason Sudeikis), is transplanted to the UK and tasked with coaching an English football team – a sport that he doesn't understand, in a totally different culture where he doesn't fit in. It's a classic fish-out-of-water scenario that has shown up throughout TV history, from Green Acres in the '60s to 3rd Rock from the Sun in the '90s. But as a phenomenon of the 21st Century, the series transformed into something else entirely by its second season: an exploration of the pitfalls of toxic masculinity, and the redemptive powers of vulnerability, honesty, and appreciation of fellow humans. One that is still, at times, very, very funny. Ted's life might have more difficulties than those of his counterparts from the last century, but the show's outlook is – at least after two seasons – unabashedly optimistic.