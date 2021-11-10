Stunning cabins and hideaways around the world

What do rural cabins give us that we can't get at home? They're smaller than many permanent dwellings, and are likely to be more basic in their furniture, fixtures and fittings. But these perceived downsides are part of what makes them so attractive. They present a break from normal life, giving inhabitants access to a different way of being. "We are all longing for a 'third place' (somewhere that's neither our workplace nor home) which allows us to be a different person," says Robert Klanten, publisher and CEO of Gestalten, citing the kaffeehaus – or coffee shop – in the 1920s; the local bar in the 1960s; the club in the 1980s and 1990s. Today, he believes, the third place is a cabin. "We may unwind and recharge and eventually become a different person for a while or for good."

This sentiment seems to ring true for the swathes of people around the world who are designing, building, visiting or simply ogling cabins on the page and on screen. Gestalten's latest book on the subject, Cabin Fever, co-edited by Klanten along with Elli Stuhler, shows that from Australia to Iceland, the fever still runs high.