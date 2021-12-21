Succession and TV's super-rich: Have we stopped ogling them?

Alongside Succession, The White Lotus and Nine Perfect Strangers – both dramas set at luxury resorts – have also centred the lives of highly privileged but unglamorous characters. And then there are the shows concerned with the other side of the economic divide, and the exploitation of the poor by the rich: the Netflix phenomenon Squid Game, with its tale of debt-ridden South Koreans cajoled into bloodsports by mysterious, super-rich "VIPs", and Maid, another autumn hit on the streaming platform, which told the story, inspired by author Stephanie Land's memoir, of Alex, a young woman living on the brink of homelessness while cleaning fancy houses. This focus on the rich-poor divide on screen goes hand in hand with harsh realities; in the UK, government data has shown the gap between the richest in society and the rest of the population has widened over the past 10 years, with another recent piece of research calculating that the the richest 1% own almost a quarter of the nation's wealth. Meanwhile in the US, 2019 figures showed the wealthiest 10% own 70% of the nation's riches, while in February, a study found that the wealth of America's billionaires (around 650 in total) had increased by $1.3tn during the pandemic.

Many of the most-talked about shows of 2021 have scrutinised the 1% and pitted them against the 99%. As Vulture's TV Critic Roxana Hadadi points out, "most people watching these shows are part of the 99%" – so why have these shows captured the cultural imagination so strongly? "Succession does a very good job in making wealth seem not covetable," continues Hadadi, "White Lotus became a cultural conversation because most of us could see ourselves in the resort staff, and people latched on to Squid Game because everyone's backstories are very relatable. Who of us has not been in the kind of debt that you think you will carry your entire life?"

TV's historic idolisation of wealth

Television has long been obsessed with extreme wealth, but has traditionally explored it in ways that made it an unashamedly appealing fantasy, a world we'd be lucky to inhabit. Think back to the 1980s, the golden age of US soap operas and a heyday of consumerism, when shows like Dallas and Dynasty, both about the feuding of two bouffant-haired, shoulder pad-wearing affluent families, were huge cultural touchstones: the former was a ratings juggernaut, and the latter was nominated for Golden Globes every season of its run. Dallas in particular was not dissimilar to today's Succession in dealing with the in-fighting of the family of a tycoon, albeit one in oil rather than media, who wanted to protect their fortune at all (even human) cost. However unlike Succession, it had no qualms about making their venality look alluring.

The aesthetic of these shows became luxury cues for the brewing generation of "yuppies" that came to prominence during the economic boom of the 1980s. Reality then emulated fiction in Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, a reality TV show, before the term had even come into being, that ran from 1984 to 1995, and was the first of its kind to offer a peek behind the curtains of how the uber-rich lived. Participants needed to have a net worth of at least $50 million to be profiled, and the show would duly fawn over their extravagant houses, massive pools and gigantic fridges. Among the Hollywood names featured – in a wild intersection of totems of super-richness on TV – was Dynasty icon Joan Collins, who was shown doing aerobics in full make-up and a gold belt.

The show would set the blueprint for a type of reality TV that was both hyper-materialistic and aspirational. MTV Cribs, a directed descendent of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, has been running for more than two decades now, giving a Dutch-angled glance into the private homes of singers, actors and professional celebrities. Key to the show is how it presents the extravagant interiors as a prize for succeeding, with our famous hosts taking pride in what they can now afford thanks to their talent and hard work: the palatial penthouse of Mariah Carey, with an entire apartment-sized room dedicated to shoes and a wall glaze that Carey picked because it "looked like candy"; the giant jacuzzi in Lil Wayne's living room; the lush music studio in Usher's home. Its influence could be felt in the slew of reality-TV borne out of the noughties and beyond, from Keeping Up with the Kardashians (whose final and 20th season ended this year) to The Real Housewives franchise of shows and, most recently, the luxury realtor show Selling Sunset. In drama, meanwhile, the legacy of Dallas and Dynasty could be found in teen shows like The OC and the original Gossip Girl, that were less interested in critiquing their characters' extreme privilege than in luxuriating in their stylish lifestyles, serving up what has come to be known derisively as "wealth porn".