10 films to watch this February

Cyrano

The latest adaptation of Edmond Rostand's play is a lavish period musical, written by Erica Schmidt and directed by Joe Wright (Darkest Hour, Atonement). Its most striking aspect, though, is that it stars Peter Dinklage as Cyrano de Bergerac, the aristocratic 17th-Century soldier who is afraid to declare his love for the beautiful Roxanne (Hayley Bennett). The actor is 4ft 5in (1.35m), so it is Cyrano's height, rather than his long nose, which makes him self-conscious. Jennie Kermode in Eye For Film says that Dinklage fits the "classic role so perfectly that it might have been written for him," going on to say he "convinces as an individual vastly more intelligent than almost everyone else around him". Kermode calls the film "Cyrano de Bergerac as it was meant to be... an unmissable piece of cinema."

Released on 24 February in Australia and New Zealand, and 25 February in the UK, Ireland and the US