The 1971 western that celebrated male intimacy

Weaned on golden-age westerns such as High Noon (1952), Shane (1953) and Gunfight at the OK Corral (1957), Firesign were keenly aware of what a western should look and feel like: dusty desert roads, solitary strangers with shady pasts, pistols at dawn and the climactic duel between good and bad. But the young group also wanted to subvert such expectations and promote the era's anti-war movement by showcasing peace and pacifism and somehow diffusing that final shootout. Englund, a generation older, wasn't hip to that. "Not only did he not understand it as a producer," says Proctor, "he didn’t understand it as a director."

The story begins as Zach (played by newcomer John Rubinstein) receives a mail-order gun in the middle of the desert, after which he and Matthew, played by a gorgeous Don Johnson, decide to become outlaws proper. When the boys head off to learn from fearsome gunslinger Job Cain (Elvin Jones), both looking to become the fastest draw in the West, Cain pits the pair in friendly competition. But Zach, foreseeing a future in which one of the boys must kill the other, won't play. He departs, while Matthew, seduced by the outlaw lifestyle, refuses, which leads Zach to utter three little words all too rare to the genre – and especially between men. "I love you, Matthew," he says. "We said we’d stay together."

Men with no name

Historically, western protagonists have not been forthcoming with their feelings. John Wayne and Gary Cooper's characters were "men’s men", celebrated for their stiff upper lips, broad shoulders and steely resolve. Even when they saved the West and got the girl, the resulting relationships were hardly teary-eyed love-ins. But by the time of Zachariah's release, US westerns had long been taking cues from their European derivatives and even paper-thin relationships like these were less prevalent. Clint Eastwood's man-with-no-name archetype established in Sergio Leone's Dollars trilogy proved hugely popular. Invulnerable, detached and ethically compromised, Eastwood's profile in these films would influence scores of western anti-heroes similarly written to embody the corruption endemic to the Old West. Admissions of even heterosexual love were infrequent from these figures. Not only were Zachariah's protagonists younger and prettier than the grizzled veterans of these gritty westerns, they were also more emotionally available.

Once the boys split up, Zach finds and rejects another kind of love elsewhere. In the town of Camino, he sleeps with showgirl Belle Starr before retreating to an isolated farm, where he cohabits with an elderly man. In westerns, the wilderness – rugged, dangerous, untamed – is a place for men, while the homestead is typically a feminine sphere, kept and commanded by women. Zach adopting a life of domesticity again disrupts the genre's masculine ideals, the notion that "real" men can exist only in the wastelands, unable to be at peace in the civilised spaces they have sworn to protect. Matthew is becoming one such man. Having overcome his mentor Job Cain in his quest to be the best, there's only one gunslinger that Matthew has yet to beat: Zach. The film's climactic duel is set: opposing philosophies settled with a single gunshot. But were it not for Firesign's subversive streak, its conclusion would've been very different.