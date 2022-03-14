The Godfather: Have we misunderstood America's greatest film?

Fancy watching The Godfather? It's an offer that most of us can't refuse. Adapted from Mario Puzo's bestselling novel, Francis Ford Coppola's gangster saga came second in BBC Culture's 2015 critics poll to find the 100 greatest American films, and there aren't many such lists that don't have it in the top 10. Fifty years on from its release in March 1972, it stands as the defining US artwork not just on organised crime, but on immigration, capitalism and corruption. Even people who aren't familiar with the film can recognise Marlon Brando's weary, wheezy Mafia boss, Vito Corleone, and his favourite son Michael, played by Al Pacino. They can also quote or misquote its most memorable lines – including the one at the top of this paragraph. And its aficionados know it off by heart. In You've Got Mail, Tom Hanks cites it as the source of all wisdom. ("What is it about The Godfather?" sighs Meg Ryan.) The characters in The Sopranos are such enthusiasts that they name their strip club Bada Bing! after another of its lines.

More like this:

- The monster who terrifies, 100 years on

- The 1971 western that celebrated male intimacy

- The ancient roots of Catwoman

Still, the fact that The Godfather should be so easily associated with a strip club raises the contentious issue of its female characters. The running time is three hours, and yet, to quote the Chicago Sun-Times' critic, Roger Ebert: "There is little room for women in The Godfather." Some critics have gone further. Molly Haskell wrote in the New York Times in 1997 that "Coppola's film demeans and demotes women outrageously". They have a point. There are no women in The Godfather as ferocious as Michelle Pfeiffer's Elvira Hancock in Scarface (1983), or Kathleen Turner and Anjelica Huston's characters in Prizzi's Honor (1985).