1. Happening

Audrey Diwan's compelling drama is set in France in 1963, but the subject matter is as topical as it ever was. Based on a memoir by Annie Ernaux, Happening (or L'événement, to use its French title) revolves around Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a promising working-class student. After she becomes pregnant following a one-night stand, she is determined to have an abortion, despite the procedure then being outlawed in France. But she soon realises no one will help her, and quite a few people will stand in her way. The winner of the top prize at last year's Venice Film Festival, Happening "captures the wrenching loneliness that can come with terminating an unwanted pregnancy", says Shirley Li at The Atlantic, "and how judgement of such a choice can be even more crushing than the possibility of breaking an unjust law."

Released on 6 May in the US and Canada, and on 26 May in Denmark