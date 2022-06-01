10 of the best films to watch this June

2. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Yes, this really is a film about a shell with shoes on: specifically, an inch-tall seashell with one googly eye, who is brought to life via stop-motion animation, and voiced by the co-writer, Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation). Expanded from a series of award-winning shorts, Dean Fleischer Camp's sweet-natured mock-documentary chronicles Marcel's life with his grandmother (another googly-eyed shell, voiced by Isabella Rossellini) and his search for the rest of his shell family. As quirky as it sounds, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is far more touching than a comedy about a talking shell has any right to be. "It's about having him go through human experiences like loss and loneliness," says Monica Castillo at The Wrap. "When Slate's childlike character grapples with that type of pain for the first time, the result is heart-breaking... But by the film's end, it feels like the cinematic equivalent of a hug."

Released on 24 June in the US