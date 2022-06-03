The 12 best films of 2022 so far

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Delightfully bonkers on the surface, this inventive extravaganza from the directing team called Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) has a deep layer of family feeling and a well-earned emotional pull at the end. Michelle Yeoh is ideal and comically straight-faced as Evelyn, a harried laundromat owner with tax problems who enters a multiverse of alt-Evelyns. Exploding with colour, at times the film is a phantasmagoria of morphing identities and shifting universes – in one Evelyn does laundry, in another she's a movie star ­– yet it always remains true to its believably humane characters. It's the rare art film that can make audiences cry, and also rake in a ton of money, nearly $60 million at the US box office so far. (CJ)

Top Gun: Maverick

Even those of us who weren't fans of 1986's Top Gun had to admit that when Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) returned to the US Navy's elite fighter-pilot school, the resulting blockbuster was touching, thrilling and pretty much flawless. So ... how do you make a successful sequel to a film that came out more than 30 years ago? Simple, really. You bring back all of the elements that people might remember from the original, but ensure that every single one of those elements is 10 times better, whether it's a slow-burning relationship or a supersonic aerobatic display. (NB)

Happening

The past is a template for the present in Audrey Diwan's eloquent, heart-wrenching story of an ordinary college student, Anne (touchingly played by Anamaria Vartolomei), desperate to get an abortion in France in 1963. Knowing that motherhood would destroy her future, Anne unhesitatingly seeks out illegal help, in detailed scenes that expose the hypocrisy of the medical establishment and the callousness of society at large. Diwan's measured approach reflects the heroine's quiet determination, avoiding preachiness and melodrama even as Anne races against time toward a suspenseful ending. Artful and socially resonant, Happening is one of the most poignant and moving films of the year. (CJ)