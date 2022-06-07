The 10 best TV shows of 2022 so far

Stranger Things 4

In the new season of Stranger Things, the show goes full horror: its kid protagonists are growing up, and the show is maturing with them, with some absolutely frightening results. This time around, they're fighting a monster called Vecna, who has a unique way of tormenting his victims by preying on their worst fears. As it's the penultimate series, the Netflix blockbuster has begun to wrap up the plot, tying up threads and giving fans some long-awaited answers. One of the best things about this season is how it balances the everyday trauma of being a teenager with that caused by the terrifying otherworldly forces that exist in Hawkins, intertwining its central sci-fi storyline with the minutiae of its characters' everyday lives. Among its enormous ensemble cast, Sadie Sink as the grief-stricken Max gives perhaps the standout performance of this series so far, while her castmate and the show's ostensible lead, Millie Bobby Brown, continues to impress as the tormented, superpowered Eleven. It may be much bigger in budget and scale than when it started, but Stranger Things has kept its core appeal, as a fun but terrifying 1980s time capsule that keeps you on the edge of your sofa. (AC)

Available on Netflix internationally

Station Eleven

On paper, this HBO adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's acclaimed novel (which began in the US at the end of 2021, but finished up this year, so sneaks in) sounds like the worst viewing possible for this moment in time: telling the story of a world decimated by a pandemic, it certainly should be approached with caution. Yet, in a way that recalls another HBO masterpiece The Leftovers, the drama does something extraordinary with this bleak-sounding premise: through lyricism, philosophical inquiry and deep humanity, it manages to move beyond tragedy and become a profoundly hopeful work that indeed offers a meaningful way to help process recent events. Don't expect to entirely understand it all either: as it flicks between two timelines – the present day, when the devastating flu takes hold, and 20 years later, when a band of Shakespearean actors tour a ravaged world – it can feel confusing at times. But that, in fact, is all part of its imaginative power: it's the kind of TV that, even after the explosion of shows we've had in the last few years, truly shows the boundless possibilities of the form. (HM)

Available on HBO Max in the US and Starzplay in the UK