The hidden images found in masterpieces

The pair are wary, however, that news headlines can oversimplify their work. "The story that grabs attention is 'AI reconstructs a painting', as if there's a button that we press and the whole process is done," says Bourached. This can give the impression that scientists are handing over complete authority to machines when, in fact, he says, "there's lots of human input along the way".

The human contribution includes gathering a dataset of works by the artist for the machine to learn their style and cleaning up the X-ray image to remove elements from the surface painting. The resulting X-ray images are "very much our interpretation of what's underneath," Cann tells BBC Culture. The pair describe it as a "sloppy process", just an experiment produced in their spare time with no funding. "One of the points we want to make is that, even with a relatively naive approach, this is what can be done," adds Bourached. "I'm hoping that other people will take this nascent field and do better things with it."

Bringing art and science together

One barrier they came up against was the limited information provided by traditional X-rays, which were first used on paintings in the 19th Century. Conservators also take samples from the canvas to find out more about materials, pigments and possible damage but newer scanning technologies allow them to get all this information without touching the work.

Five years ago, the National Gallery in London acquired new state-of-the-art scanning equipment capable of capturing so much data about a single painting that most cultural organisations are poorly equipped to make much use of it. Some are now initiating cross-sector collaborations with universities that can offer superior computing facilities and broader expertise. As part of a recent partnership with University College London and Imperial College London, called Art Through the ICT Lens, or ARTICT, the National Gallery has been producing much clearer images of Francisco de Goya's Doña Isabel de Porcel (c 1805), a fashionable young woman wearing a black mantilla (scarf). In 1980, a mysterious second portrait of a man in a waistcoat and jacket was discovered underneath. Getting a clearer image of the man has meant combining multiple scans from different regions of the electromagnetic spectrum, some of which reveal certain aspects of the painting better than others. At first, this process had to be done manually but thanks to this new research, it has now been handed over to a computer.