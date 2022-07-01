11 of the best films to watch this July

1. Nope

A politically-charged sci-fi horror mystery with a very short title? Yes, Nope is the third film from Jordan Peele, the brilliant writer-director of Get Out and Us. For his alien-abduction movie, Peele reunites with the star of Get Out, Daniel Kaluuya, who plays a horse rancher in the US West. After a strange object falls from the sky and kills their father, he and his sister (Keke Palmer) suspect that there is a flying saucer hovering in the clouds above their ranch. The jaw-dropping revelations that follow, insists Peele, are best experienced in a crowded cinema. "I love a rapt audience," he said at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "I love an audience that's cringing or cowering or laughing. Rollercoasters aren't fun alone. Laughing isn't fun alone. Being scared isn't fun alone. You need that energy and it heightens the ride."

Released on 22 July in the US, Canada, Ireland and Spain and on 12 August in the UK and Sweden