Frenzy at 50: The most violent film Hitchcock ever made

While promoting Frenzy, Hitchcock denied that was merely indulging a fad for increased nudity, lamenting that he had not been granted such a free hand with his earlier films. Speaking at the Columbia Film School, he regretted the presence of Janet Leigh's bra in Psycho, "She should have been stripped, but then we weren’t allowed. There wasn't that 'permissiveness'."

How misogynistic is it?

The film's treatment of women was vehemently criticised at the time. A July 1972 article in the New York Times by Professor Victoria Sullivan asked "Does Frenzy Degrade Women?" Sullivan’s assessment was emphatic: "I suspect that films like Frenzy may be sicker and more pernicious than your cheapie humdrum porno flick, because they are slicker, more artistically compelling versions of sado-masochistic fantasies." Meanwhile, America's National Organisation for Women gave the film one of their annual "Keep Her in Her Place" awards for male chauvinism.

In The Women Who Knew Too Much, Modleski stops short of calling Hitchcock a misogynist, taking a more ambivalent view on Hitchcock's attitudes to women: "It seems to me more useful, however, to consider Frenzy not simply as the reflection of the dirty mind of a frustrated old man nor even of a new 'freedom' in sexual mores, but rather as a cultural response to women's demands for sexual and social liberation, demands that were, after all, at their height in 1972 when Frenzy was made," she argues. "...Hitchcock's fear and loathing of women is accompanied by a lucid understanding of – and even sympathy for – women’s problems in patriarchy."

It's true that while Hitchcock was happy to indulge gruesome images of women being murdered and mutilated, his female characters were never underwritten, and in the case of Frenzy they are certainly the warmest and most sympathetic parts the script has to offer. "Hitchcock's later films were marked by misogyny and fetishised violence, from the torture of Tippi Hedren and the rape scene in Marnie, to the brutal murders of women in Frenzy," Caroline Young tells BBC Culture. "I think it wasn't just a Hitchcock problem, but a problem with cinema at that time. Violence was being meted out to women on screen; they were being punished for their increasing sense of agency and this was being reflected back to audiences. In Frenzy, Barbara Leigh-Hunt and Anna Massey's characters are both independent women with careers, and they are punished for that independence. But rather than showing two-dimensional characters, Hitchcock painted these women with complexity so that the audience can identify with them. It's as if he's trying to arouse, and then shock and shame the audience for their enjoyment of violence."