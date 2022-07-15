The nervousness Menzel mentions had several causes. One was that the US and the USSR were competing to be the first superpower to put a satellite into orbit: the USSR won with Sputnik 1 in 1957. "Interest in flying saucers shot up around the same moment it became plausible that humans would visit space," says Katharine Coldiron, the author of the Midnight Movies Monograph guide to one notoriously terrible saucer movie, Plan 9 from Outer Space. "The human imagination spirals out in all sorts of directions when something like the space race radically stimulates it. I think we're seeing the same thing happen with climate change – creators of all kinds have been stimulated to make art about the possible end of our species, and, in fiction at least, we're just seeing that wave gain critical mass."

Americans had other things to worry about, too: unemployment, inflation, the threat of a Soviet invasion, and, especially, the possibility that their own cities might be razed by the kind of atomic bombs that had devastated Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. One way of sublimating all that fear was to focus on flying saucers, "a phenomenon that was mysterious and entertaining," Jack Womack, an award-winning science-fiction author, tells BBC Culture, "but not necessarily threatening, unlike the possibility of nuclear war".

Flying saucers in popular culture

Almost as remarkable as all the saucer sightings was the fact that so many people wrote memoirs about them. Womack's collection of these memoirs is the subject of his book, Flying Saucers Are Real!, which includes excerpts from Those Sexy Saucer People, Flying Saucers and the Scriptures, and Round Trip To Hell in a Flying Saucer. One choice example is George W Van Tassel's I Rode a Flying Saucer, which was published in 1952. "He is honest enough to note that he didn't actually ride a flying saucer," says Womack, "but the space brothers suggested that he give his work a more marketable title." As ludicrous as many of these supposedly non-fiction books were, though, there were some learned theses among them. Carl Jung, the Swiss psychiatrist, pondered the topic in Flying Saucers: A Modern Myth of Things Seen in the Sky, published in 1959.

By this time, flying saucers had flown all the way through popular culture. Comics, unsurprisingly, were bursting with saucers. One special issue of EC Comics' Weird Science-Fantasy in 1954 boasted: "EC Challenges The US Air Force With This Illustrated, Factual Flying Saucer Report." In the world of animation, Chuck Jones's Bugs Bunny cartoon, Haredevil Hare, introduced Marvin the Martian in 1948. He was piloting a Buck Rogers-style rocket ship on this occasion, but when Marvin visited Bugs on Earth in The Hasty Hare in 1952, he had traded up to a flying saucer.