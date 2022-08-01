10 of the best TV shows to watch in August

1. House of the Dragon

Since the series ended, TV journalists and fans alike have pondered the question: what will be the next Game of Thrones? The next epic fantasy saga with enormous international success, creating water-cooler moments every week? The answer could just be: more Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon – based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood – is set 200 years before Game of Thrones, and tells the story of the House Targaryen, the silvery-haired dragon keepers. It stars The Crown's Matt Smith and Wanderlust's Emma D'Arcy as rivals to the Iron Throne, currently occupied by Paddy Considine (Dead Man's Shoes), with the rest of the cast including Steve Toussaint (Prince of Persia), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) and Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man). "It's powerful, it's visceral, it's dark, it's like a Shakespearean tragedy," George RR Martin told The Hollywood Reporter. Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik told THR that the show has "pulled back" on the amount of sex on screen, but that although there is still violence against women, they've approached it "carefully, thoughtfully … It shouldn't be downplayed and it shouldn't be glorified". Watch the trailer for House of the Dragon here.

House of the Dragon premieres on 21 August on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and on 22 August on Sky and Now in the UK and Ireland