The Sandman: How an 'unfilmable' comic made it to Netflix

From there, says Gaiman, the scripts he was sent got worse and worse, with the original story becoming mangled beyond recognition. The producers were adamant, for instance, that the plot be tied into the coming millennium. They insisted on a scene with Morpheus in a rave club. "There was one that was sent to me," says Gaiman, "where his first line of dialogue was, 'huh? Puny mortals, as if your foolish weapons could harm me, the mighty Lord of Dreams, the Sandman'. Dialogue like that gets burned on your brain."

There would be further attempts to bring Sandman to the screen. As recently as 2013, it was announced that actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt would be spearheading a new adaptation, alongside producer David Goyer. "It was a terrific script by Jack Thorne," says Gaiman, "and Joe had planned to play the Corinthian." That attempt failed to get off the ground because The Sandman, along with other DC Comics properties, was moved to Warner Bros subsidiary New Line Cinema.

"New Line wanted to make fast and furious action films," explains Gaiman, "and they explained that philosophy to Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Joe jumped ship. They had no interest in the Jack Thorne script and commissioned another from somebody else. And when that terrific writer handed in a not very terrific script, he handed it in with a note saying, 'you guys should make a television series. You can't do this – this is a fool's game.'"

Why it was made for TV

The fact that Sandman can now be made as a largely faithful TV show says a lot about how much the medium has changed. "The truth of making television," as Gaiman explains, "is there's never enough money and there's never enough time but now you can deal with not enough money and not enough time on a much larger scale." Yet it also speaks of a larger cultural embrace of science fiction and fantasy. This is, after all, the age of Marvel and Game of Thrones, of The Lord of the Rings and Dune, of TV adaptations of Gaiman books like Good Omens and American Gods. It is a change that has coincided with the growing clout of Gaiman himself

"At no point in the development of any of those other [Sandman] projects was Neil invited into the process," says the show's co-showrunner Allan Heinberg. "And when the last round of Sandman films ran aground, David Goyer, who was a producer on them, went to Warner Bros and basically said, 'it's time to bring Neil Gaiman into the project and make him a producer and have him supervise the entire thing. The only way to do this is to do it faithfully and to do it with the author'."

Gaiman's input into the show has ranged from signing off on concept art to casting British actor Tom Sturridge as Morpheus: a character who can shift between different forms and ethnicities (and does so in the show), but who is mostly recognisable as a man who is tall, thin and pale as bone. "We saw people of every nationality, of every race, basically any actor with good cheekbones," says Gaiman, "but by the end it was still Tom. For me, the thing that made Tom stand out was the fact that he could say the lines in the way that they had sounded in my head. Morpheus' dialogue is ridiculously specific. It's slightly heightened, slightly archaic. It's very precise. It's the top of a boiling cauldron of suppressed emotion, thought and activity. And Tom landed it in a way other actors didn't."