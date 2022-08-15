Why the world's most difficult novel is so rewarding

This revelation comes during the celebrated Bal de Têtes scene in which the narrator, having been absent for many years, encounters the surviving characters of the novel. Prior to entering the event a series of intense memories, akin to those inspired by the taste of the madeleine, dramatically reinvigorate his sense of vocation. He realises that the subject of his great work is to be the loss of his calling and the lengthy journey to retrieve it. Once he discovers that he is unable to identify any of the figures who are to be characters within the work, as they have now aged beyond recognition, he is disheartened but is saved by his introduction to the youthful Mademoiselle Saint-Loup, the daughter of Gilberte and Robert. She reminds him of his own youth and helps restore his sense of purpose. The narrator and author are now one and the same.

Its 'universal appeal'

The novel we have just read, which we assume is the novel the narrator has written, is far more than an account of one man's journey to maturity. As Shattuck notes, "the novel unfolds a lifetime of experiences, which enlarges our understanding of love and nature, memory and snobbery." It also offers hope to all those who think their own lives have been "wasted" because they have not yet found their own purpose in life. If nothing else, it emphasises that is never too late to embrace your true vocation.

If the novel's contents are often misunderstood, so too is the nature of its readership. The idea that it might only appeal to a select few is something disproved by Proust Lu, the remarkable project of French filmmaker Véronique Aubouy. Since 1993 she has been filming individuals reading roughly two pages of the book at a time with the intention of filming the entire novel in this way, a process she imagines will take another 30 years to complete. Having initially approached relatives, friends and colleagues for readings, the circle grew to include market traders, cleaning ladies, a distant cousin of Proust's and even the actor Kevin Kline. Some, like the secretary who in her spare time has translated the novel into Slovenian, are already firm fans. Others who were randomly approached for a reading have gone on to embrace the whole novel. "They recognised themselves in the book and that was always Proust's goal. He said 'my readers will not be my readers, but their own readers, my book will be nothing but a kind of magnifying glass through which they can read themselves'," Aubouy tells BBC Culture.