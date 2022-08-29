10 of the best TV shows to watch this September

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Twenty-one years on from the release of Peter Jackson's first Lord of the Rings film, a new story of Middle-earth is coming. The Rings of Power – an original tale inspired by Tolkien's writing – is set during the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. "We feel like deep roots of this show are in the books and in Tolkien," co-showrunner Patrick McKay told the Television Critic Association, "we feel that this story isn't ours. It's a story we're stewarding that was here before us and was waiting in those books to be on Earth." With a large ensemble cast that includes Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud) and Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones) as elves Galadriel and Elrond and Sir Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows, all eyes will be on whether the show – reported to have cost in the hundreds of millions of dollars – will stick the landing, as fans of this treasured franchise are known to be very discerning. Watch the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power here.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on 2 September on Amazon Prime Video