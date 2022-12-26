Babylon: The truth behind the outrageous Hollywood epic

Babylon mixes fact, fiction, and lore with a head-spinning number of historical Easter eggs, making it both profoundly cine-literate and also incredibly dense with references. And while not all of it clicks entirely – it can be too unwieldy and OTT to really lock onto a central thesis much of the time – Babylon is also a film with a series of insightful, gorgeously-wrought, delightfully funny set pieces riffing on real historical issues. In particular, there's one where Nellie tries – and fails, repeatedly – to get a scene right in her first-ever talking picture. Even the wrong sole on a shoe can cause background noise with the primitive sound technology, so movement is suddenly restricted on camera in a way it never was in the silent era; and films can no longer be shot side by side on set, with a western shoot-out within spitting distance of a period romance. Much of this is absolutely correct to the difficulties of early sound tech, and there's a hilariously over-egged moment when the cameraman, locked in an insanely overheated sound-proof box, passes out from the temperature.

The question many may be forced to ask is simply whether any of this – the sound snafus, wild parties, studio cover-ups of bad behaviour, and so forth – had any bearing in reality. The answer is that Babylon is a film that captures the spirit, if not the letter, of the era it depicts, which Chazelle imagines as a freewheeling, wild place beyond the realms of even what the pearl-clutching censors of the time might have assumed.

As film historian Marya E Gates tells BBC Culture: "Babylon captures the fervour of Jazz Age Los Angeles and questions the very nature of history in a place that sells itself as the ultimate fantasy. Chazelle directs his deeply researched script with a wink and knowing grin, exploring how the darkness and the light operate in tandem."

One obvious reference point for the film is Hollywood Babylon, the notorious 1959 book by filmmaker Kenneth Anger about the supposed scandals of early Hollywood whose purple prose about murder via ivory dildos, orgies and the like would infect the minds of a generation even without any real evidence to back up his claims.