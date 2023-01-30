11 of the best TV shows to watch this February

1. Nolly

Nearly forgotten in the UK and never known in the US, Noele Gordon, known as Nolly, was the star of the soap opera Crossroads, but her long run came to an end in 1981 when she was abruptly fired at the height of her popularity, leaving viewers to wonder why. Helena Bonham-Carter brings her back to life in this series from superstar creator Russell T Davies, of the great It's a Sin, and former and future iterations of Doctor Who. Davies has said that one of his first television jobs was writing a script, never produced, for Crossroads, and "I've wanted to write the story of behind the scenes on that show for 40 years". Another long-forgotten outrage worked for Hugh Grant as disgraced politician Jeremy Thorpe in Davies's previous period miniseries A Very English Scandal, so Bonham-Carter may well have similar success playing this rediscovered popular entertainment heroine.

Nolly premieres on 2 February on ITVX in the UK and at a later date on Masterpiece on PBS in the US