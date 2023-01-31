Femme fatale: The images that reveal male fears

The 19th-Century image of the femme fatale was largely shaped by the Pre-Raphaelites in images such as Edward Burne Jones' The Beguiling of Merlin (1872-77) or Dante Gabriel Rossetti's Lady Lilith (1866-68). The latter sees the disobedient first wife of Adam transformed into a vain bohemian beauty admiring her luscious locks in a hand mirror.

Were they responding to a trend or instrumental in shaping the narrative? "I think both," says Carol Jacobi, curator of Tate Britain's forthcoming exhibition The Rossettis. "They were responding to social trends, both the reactionary ones and the whole idea of the 'fallen woman', and also the women in their circle who were the New Women. At the same time, I think Rossetti creates a new visual language for the femme fatale that brings it to the mainstream and was picked up by a lot of other artists."

Independent women

The Pre-Raphaelites, Rossetti in particular, seem to have been drawn to beautiful, accomplished women, while also being wary of them. "He did link the painting Lilith to the New Woman. He also said it was linked to 'the perilous principle of the world being female in the first'," says Jacobi.

Despite their reputation for challenging convention, Rossetti and the other pre-Raphaelites were still people of their time. "You can see their prejudices in the way they write," says Jacobi. At the same time Rossetti was supportive of the unapologetically independent women in his life. "The women he loved, and his sisters, were all working women… Christina and Maria worked their whole lives, controlled their own professions and their professional life, so he's surrounded by these women who are not being contained by Victorian middle-class expectations," says Jacobi.