Edward Burtynsky's photos show the scars of human-altered landscapes

GV: I just wanted to talk to you about the idea – something that you're getting at with your images – this idea that we are living now in this human-changed world but nevertheless we are of course dependent on the Earth for everything and we're all interconnected. I wonder how far a photograph can go to explaining that extremely complicated 3D concept of interconnectedness?

EB: One of the things that photography and documentary filmmaking can do is reveal these things again and again. It can show them, go to places where average people would normally not go, and have no reason to go, like a big open-pit mine. It can take you to the areas that we're all dependent on, oil fields and copper mines and cobalt mines. I think it's more compelling that way. People can absorb information better than reading – images are really useful as a kind of inflection point for a deeper conversation. I don't think they can provide answers, but they can certainly lead us to awareness, and the raising of consciousness is the beginning of change.

With my photography, I'm coming in to observe, and my work has never been about the individual, it's been about our collective impact, how we collectively rearrange the planet, whether building cities or infrastructure or dams or mines.

African Studies is now collected in a book and is on display at Flowers Gallery, Hong Kong until 20 May 2023.

If you would like to comment on this story or anything else you have seen on BBC Culture, head over to our Facebook page or message us on Twitter.

And if you liked this story, sign up for the weekly bbc.com features newsletter, called The Essential List. A handpicked selection of stories from BBC Future, Culture, Worklife and Travel, delivered to your inbox every Friday.