Dario Argento interview: 'There is a fascination surrounding murder and I try to use my fantasy to explore it'

From his debut thriller, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1970), to his celebrated supernatural masterpiece Suspiria (1977), and most recently 2022's Dark Glasses, Argento has showed horror and crime to have the same potential on screen as the most avant-garde and high-minded of subjects. Whether focusing on leather-clad killers, conspiring witches, psychic insects or creepy dolls, Argento has been adept at milking the visual potential from any type of situation. In Argento's hands, such unusual genre tropes became something more than illicit thrills or dark pleasures, but unique artistic evocations that few directors in the field have matched since.

This May sees a vast retrospective of Argento's work screening at the British Film Institute in the season Dario Argento: Doors into Darkness, with the premiere of seventeen new restorations of his classic films undertaken by the Italian studio Cinecittà. BBC Culture sat down with the director himself to discuss his long and influential career.

BBC Culture: You are known firstly for your relationship to Giallo cinema. How would you describe Giallo and your role in it?

Dario Argento: Italian Giallo cinema sits somewhere between horror and thriller. There were other directors who created it [Mario Bava in particular], but I had my own style and take on it, starting with The Bird with the Crystal Plumage. I simply gave the genre my own signature.

BBCC: You have mentioned Alfred Hitchcock in previous interviews; someone who is clearly a key influence on both you and the Gialli. What is your relationship to Hitchcock?

DA: I am passionate about Hitchcock. I think he is one of the greatest directors in history, especially for his way of storytelling. For example in Psycho [1960], the script is not that new. But the way Hitchcock shot the movie made it genius, along with the music of Bernard Herrmann, of course. What was really incredible was the way he intensely shot every single scene. There was an immense rhythm to it, and that was brand new. It produced exceptional results.

BBCC: Murder is a key part of your films and the Giallo. What is it about murder that draws you to it as a subject?

DA: I don't know what attracts me to murder. What I do know is that I try to tell the stories surrounding them in a fascinating way. There is an aspect of fascination surrounding murder and I try to use my fantasy to explore it and make it appealing on screen in a way.

BBCC: With so many films of yours being restored for the retrospective, is there one that you feel distils your creative vision the most?

DA: When I was in New York in June, there was a season there at the Lincoln Center. Cinecittà have presented the new restorations in New York, Paris [at La Cinémathèque française] and now here in London. But, in New York, there was a professor from Columbia University who came in and said that I shot more Giallos than John Ford shot Westerns! I don't think this is true but I shot a lot of Giallo, so there is not one particular movie that I can choose out of them all. I feel attached to all of them.