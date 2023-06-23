Music has always been the true key to the Magic Kingdom. Around a century ago, Walt Disney declared his musical ethos to his team: "We should set a new pattern, a new way to use music – weave it into the story so that somebody doesn't just burst into song." Disney music feels woven into our life stories, too; its vast repertoire seeps into our consciousness from infancy; it casts a spell through our adulthood. It is simultaneously in-the-moment and timeless.

More like this:

- The song that changed the US

- How a 90s ballad captivated the world

- Hollywood's most underestimated star

Sometimes, the force of Disney's sound and vision is unexpectedly intense. My first ever cinema trip was to watch a reissue of Disney's Fantasia, but my mum had to carry me out midway, because my terrified toddler screams were drowning out the classical score. A generation later, I inadvertently traumatised my own son by taking him to watch Frozen II; he was spooked by the eerie echoes of Elsa's voice singing Into the Unknown.

As Disney marks its centenary, it's impossible to contain its musical legacy within a single volume or performance; the ongoing Disney 100 live tour features numerous classics – including The Jungle Book, The Lion King and Moana – but the songbook continually evolves, studded with emotional hooks. At five, I was mesmerised by the music and Technicolor visuals of Dumbo: especially the hallucinatory Pink Elephants on Parade, and the heart-rending Baby Mine (where Dumbo's shackled mother cradles her son through prison bars); decades later, it still makes me sob. When a Disney song hits, it never quite leaves you.

Disney music courses through genres – and can ride roughshod over cultural references; some details jar, even in the prettiest melodies. It is snappy and sophisticated; sweetly sentimental yet full of peculiar twists; here's a selection of dark sides and unexpected backstories from every decade to date.