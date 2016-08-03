Lluniau'r Steddfod: Dydd Mercher // The Eisteddfod in pictures: Wednesday
Diwrnod y Fedal Ryddiaith a diwrnod o gystadlu tan yr hwyr yn y Steddfod ar ddydd Mercher. Nia Davies o Gaerdydd yw ffotograffydd gwadd y diwrnod ar Cymru Fyw. Am fwy o'r Eisteddfod, ewch i'n hadran arbennig ar Cymru Fyw.
Wednesday is the day of the Prose Medal ceremony and a full day's competing in the Pavilion until late. Nia Davies is Cymru Fyw's guest photographer for the day.
You can watch a live video from the Pavilion with English commentary, and see highlights and results on our special Eisteddfod website.