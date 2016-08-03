Lluniau'r Steddfod: Dydd Mercher // The Eisteddfod in pictures: Wednesday

Diwrnod y Fedal Ryddiaith a diwrnod o gystadlu tan yr hwyr yn y Steddfod ar ddydd Mercher. Nia Davies o Gaerdydd yw ffotograffydd gwadd y diwrnod ar Cymru Fyw. Am fwy o'r Eisteddfod, ewch i'n hadran arbennig ar Cymru Fyw.

Wednesday is the day of the Prose Medal ceremony and a full day's competing in the Pavilion until late. Nia Davies is Cymru Fyw's guest photographer for the day.

You can watch a live video from the Pavilion with English commentary, and see highlights and results on our special Eisteddfod website.

Lluniau'r wythnos i gyd mewn un lle // A round-up of the week's top photos

Yoga boreol yn y Tŷ Gwerin // An early morning yoga session to relax the soul before the busy day ahead
Cymylau duon yn bygwth glaw // Those dark clouds are never far away
Munud i feddwl ac i werthfawrogi'r darluniau yn Y Lle Celf // Admiring the art work
Gwers achub bywyd gyda'r Ymatebwyr Cyntaf // Colin Pari and his team teaching Eisteddfod visitors some life saving techniques
Mae enillydd gwobr Dysgwr y Flwyddyn yn cael ei gyhoeddi nos Fercher. Roedd y pump gobeithiol ar y Maes heddiw // The five finalists hoping to win the Learner of the Year title tonight, in a ceremony in Abergavenny.
Osian Roberts, is-reolwr tîm pêl-droed Cymru, yn cael ei holi gan Will Gompertz cyn ymddangos ar lwyfan y brifwyl wedi gwahoddiad annisgwyl gan yr Eisteddfod // Broadcaster Will Gompertz interviewing Osian Roberts on the Maes for an Eisteddfod highlights programme, broadcast on BBC 2 Wales on 13 August at 21.30
Rebecca yn egluro cefndir y gwaith o addurno coed Y Fenni // These trees on the Maes have been decorated to raise money for a community in Zimele in South Africa
Y band Bwncath yn perfformio yn Y Llannerch Gudd // A live performance by Bwncath in a hidden corner of the Maes
Amser i'r teulu // Family fun in the sun
Ddoe, enillodd Fedal Daniel Owen ym mhrif seremoni'r dydd. Heddiw roedd Guto Dafydd yn canu am dai bach y maes carafanau! // Yesterday's Daniel Owen Medal winner, Guto Dafydd, was today performing some of his light hearted poetry.
Croeso i ffrindiau pedair coes // Everyone - and their dogs - are welcome here
Sgwrs cyn y seremoni // Catch up before the ceremony
Ar ganiad y corn gwlad... // The winner - and the winner only - stands to the sound of the trumpets
Eurig Salisbury, enillydd y Fedal Ryddiaith // Eurig Salisbury from Aberystwyth wins the Prose Medal on Wednesday
Cafodd Eurig Salisbury ei dywys o gwmpas y Maes ar ôl y seremoni // A chance for people around the Maes to congratulate Eurig Salisbury after the ceremony