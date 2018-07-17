Tu ôl i'r llen yn Amazon // Behind the scenes at Amazon

Mae warws Amazon ar gyrion Abertawe yn adeilad sy'n dal sylw, yn bennaf oherwydd ei faint.

Mae'n gyflogwr mawr yn yr ardal ac mae'r adeilad yn dal miliynau o eitemau sy'n cael eu dosbarthu i gwsmeriaid.

Aeth Cymru Fyw i'r stordy i weld yr hyn sy'n digwydd yno.

The Amazon warehouse on the outskirts of Swanesa catches the eye of nearby drivers, mainly due to its huge size.

It's a big employer in the area and the building stores millions of items before they are shipped off to customers.

BBC Cymru Fyw visited the site to see how it operates.

Mae'r safle Amazon yma'n un o 17 canolfan o'i fath sydd gan y cwmni drwy'r DU.

This Amazon site is one of 17 the company has across the UK.

Cafodd y safle ei agor yn swyddogol ym mis Awst 2007.

The site was officially opened in August 2007.

Mae'n cael ei alw yn CWL1 gan fod pob safle yn y DU yn cael eu henwi ar ôl y maes awyr rhyngwladol agosaf, ac yn achos Abertawe, maes awyr Caerdydd yw hwnnw.

The site is called CWL1. Each site in the UK is named after the nearest international airport, which in Swansea's case is Cardiff International Airport.

Mae'r safle yn delio gyda'r holl ddillad ac esgidiau mae'r cwmni yn ei ddobarthu yn y Deyrnas Unedig.

This site distributes all the clothes and shoes dispatched by the company in the United Kingdom.

Mae Darren, o Abertawe wedi bod yn gweithio fel 'picker' ers 2009.

Darren, from Swanesa has been working as a 'picker' since 2009.

Mae gan Amazon 1,200 o staff parhaol yn gweithio yn y safle, gyda thua 2,000 o weithwyr ychwanegol yn cael eu cyflogi dros gyfnod y Nadolig.

Amazon has 1,200 permanent employees at the site, and take on an around 2,000 seasonal workers to help with the Christmas rush.

Mae'r safle wedi ei rannu i wahanol adrannau, i ddelio gyda nwyddau yn dod i mewn, cael eu prosesu a'u dosbarthu.

The site is split into different sections, dealing with items coming in, processing and dispatching.

Mae Malcolm Rees yn gweithio gyda Amazon ers Tachwedd 2011. Roedd yn arfer gweithio gyda'r British Antarctig Survey.

Aeth Malcolm ar daith i'r Antarctig yn 1980 tan Mai 1981 gyda Robert Swan - y dyn cyntaf i gerdded i Begwn y Gogledd a Phegwn y De.

Malcolm Rees has been working for Amazon since 2011. He used to work for the British Antarctic Survey at the Rothera research station.

Malcolm travelled to work in the Antartic in September 1980, and returned home (via South Georgia Island and the Falkland Islands) in May 1981. In the Antartic he shared a cabin with Robert Swan - the first person in history to walk to both the North and South Poles.

Mae Amazon yn un o'r cwmnïau mwyaf yn y byd, ac fe gafodd ei sefydlu yn Seattle, Washington, yn 1994.

Amazon is one of the biggest companies in the world and was established in Seattle, Washington, in 1994.

Mae'r safle yn 800,000 troedfedd sgwâr, sydd tua'r un maint ag 11 cae pêl-droed.

The site is 800,000ft2, which is equivalent to around 11 football fields.

Mae rhan arbennig o'r gweithdy ar gyfer lapio ac addurno anrhegion.

There's a section dedicated to wrapping and decorating gifts.

Gan fod yr esgidiau'n cael eu storio mor uchel mae weithiau angen defnyddio craen i'w nôl nhw.

Shoes are stored so high that forklifts and cranes are sometimes needed to reach the stock.

O grysau ffurfiol i byjamas, esgidiau pêl-droed i wellingtons, mae pob math o ddillad ac esgidiau ar y safle.

From formal shirts to pyjamas, football boots to wellingtons, there's every kind of clothes and shoes on site.

Yr ardal ailgylchu, lle mae hen focsus cardfwrdd yn cael eu casglu a'u cludo i gael eu hailddefnyddio.

The recycling area, where old cardboard boxes are collected and sent away to be reused.

