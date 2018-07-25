Y Sioe Fawr: Lluniau dydd Mercher // Wednesday at the Royal Welsh

Roedd dechrau niwlog i drydydd dydd y Sioe Fawr yn Llanelwedd, ond buan y daeth yr haul tanbaid!

The third day of the Royal Welsh at Llanelwedd started out foggy, but it was soon replaced by the blazing-hot sun!

Pawb yn edrych yn ddigon o sioe, ac yn barod am gystadleuaeth y tîm o dri cyfandirol

Everybody looks their best and ready for the team of continental three competition

Mae'n debyg nad ydy Flossy, y ddafad Valais Blacknose, yn hoffi cael tynnu ei llun

Apparently Flossy, the Valais Blacknose sheep, isn't too happy with having her picture taken

Mae'n siŵr fod band y Royal Welsh yn boeth iawn yn eu lifrau coch... ond maen nhw'n dal i wenu!

Despite being in heavy uniforms on such a warm day, members of the Royal Welsh band are still smiling!

Dydd Mercher yw dydd y cneifio - ac roedd Canolfan Gneifio Meirion yn orlawn wrth i'r cneifwyr wibio yn y rowndiau rhagbrofol

Wednesday is the big shearing day - and Meirion Shearing Centre was packed as the competitors tried to shear their way into the final rounds later today

Tybed oes 'na ddigon o gaws...?

Is there enough cheese, do you think?

Cafodd Betty lawer o hwyl ar y trampolîn yn y Pentref Chwaraeon - am ffordd hyfryd i ddathlu ei phen-blwydd yn wyth ddydd Sul!

Betty had a wonderful time on the trampoline - what a great way to celebrate her eighth birthday on Sunday!

Ti 'di ennill! Ty'd â sws i mi!

You won! Give me a kiss!

Mae'r anifeiliaid yn gallu achosi ciwiau yn y Sioe...

Animals can cause queues at the Royal Welsh...

...felly diolch byth fod yna rywun i reoli'r traffig!

...so luckily there's somebody around to control the traffic!

Ar be' ti'n edrych?

Whatcha lookin' at?

Un berfa o nifer...

One wheelbarrow of many...

Mae'r Pafiliwn Mêl a Garddwriaeth yn llawn blodau hardd a lliwgar

The Honey and Horticulture Marquee is full of beautiful and colourful flowers

Cyfle i gael hoe fach yn yr haul, wrth wrando ar leisiau hudolus Sorela

Time for a sit-down in the sun, whilst listening to the mellifluous voices of Sorela

Hefyd o ddiddordeb: