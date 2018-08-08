Canlyniadau Dydd Mercher 8 Awst // Results for Wednesday 8 August
Holl ganlyniadau Dydd Mercher 8 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau.
All the results from Wednesday 8August and clips of the competitions.
Perfformiad unigol dan 19 oed o gân o Sioe Gerdd (55) / Song from a show or musical under 19 years (55)
1. Owain John
2. Gabriel Tranmer
3. Lili Mohammad
Unawd Mezzo-Soprano/Contralto/Gwrth-denor 19-25 oed (50) / Mezzo-Soprano/Contralto/Counter-tenor solo 19-25 years (50)
Deuawd Cerdd Dant dan 21 oed (21) / Cerdd Dant Duet under 21 years (21)
Unawd Tenor 19-25 oed (51) / Tenor Solo 19-26 years (51)
Parti Alaw Werin dan 25 oed hyd at 20 mewn nifer (3) / Folk song party under 25 years up to 20 members (3)
Parti Cerdd Dant dan 25 oed hyd at 20 mewn nifer (18) / Cerdd Dant Party under 25 up to 20 members (18)
Rhuban Glas Offerynnol 16-19 oed (72) / Instumental Blue Riband 16-19 years (72)
Parti Dawnsio Gwerin dan 25 oed (96) / Folk Dancing Group under 25 years (96)
Tlws y Cerddor / Musician's Medal
Côr Ieuenctid dan 25 oed heb fod yn llai nag 20 mewn nifer (33) / Youth Choir under 25 years and with no fewer than 20 members (33)
Seremoni'r Priflenor Rhyddiaith / Prose Medal Ceremony
