Canlyniadau Dydd Mercher 8 Awst // Results for Wednesday 8 August

Holl ganlyniadau Dydd Mercher 8 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau.

All the results from Wednesday 8August and clips of the competitions.

Perfformiad unigol dan 19 oed o gân o Sioe Gerdd (55) / Song from a show or musical under 19 years (55)

1. Owain John

2. Gabriel Tranmer

3. Lili Mohammad

Unawd Mezzo-Soprano/Contralto/Gwrth-denor 19-25 oed (50) / Mezzo-Soprano/Contralto/Counter-tenor solo 19-25 years (50)

Deuawd Cerdd Dant dan 21 oed (21) / Cerdd Dant Duet under 21 years (21)

Unawd Tenor 19-25 oed (51) / Tenor Solo 19-26 years (51)

Parti Alaw Werin dan 25 oed hyd at 20 mewn nifer (3) / Folk song party under 25 years up to 20 members (3)

Parti Cerdd Dant dan 25 oed hyd at 20 mewn nifer (18) / Cerdd Dant Party under 25 up to 20 members (18)

Rhuban Glas Offerynnol 16-19 oed (72) / Instumental Blue Riband 16-19 years (72)

Parti Dawnsio Gwerin dan 25 oed (96) / Folk Dancing Group under 25 years (96)

Tlws y Cerddor / Musician's Medal

Côr Ieuenctid dan 25 oed heb fod yn llai nag 20 mewn nifer (33) / Youth Choir under 25 years and with no fewer than 20 members (33)

Seremoni'r Priflenor Rhyddiaith / Prose Medal Ceremony

