Canlyniadau Nos Fercher 8 Awst // Results for Wednesday evening 8 August
Holl ganlyniadau Nos Fercher 8 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau.
All the results from Wednesday evening 8August and clips of the competitions.
- Holl ganlyniadau'r wythnos a chlipiau fideo // Full results round-up and clips
- Canlyniadau Dydd Mercher 8 Awst // Results for Wednesday 8 August
Ensemble lleisiol 10-26 oed rhwng 3 a 6 mewn nifer (38) / Vocal ensemble 10-26 years between 3 and 6 members (38)
1. Ensemble Glantaf
2. Criw Aber
3= Swynol
3= Lleisiau'r Ynys
Perfformiad unigol 19 oed a throsodd o gân o Sioe Gerdd (54) / Song from a show or musical over 19 years (54)
Gwobr Richard Burton i rai rhwng 16 a 25 oed (116) / Richard Burton Prize for 16-25 years (116)
Ysgoloriaeth W Towyn Roberts (39) / W Towyn Roberts Scholarship (39)
Ysgoloriaeth Goffa Wilbert Lloyd Roberts (56) / Wilbert Lloyd Roberts Memorial Scholarship (56)
Canlyniadau o leoliadau eraill o amgylch y Maes // Results from other locations
Mwy o gynnwys Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Caerdydd // More of the Eisteddfod on BBC Cymru Fyw