Lluniau'r Steddfod: Dydd Gwener // The Eisteddfod in pictures: Friday

Diwrnod y Cadeirio a rhai o sêr Cymru'n cael eu derbyn i'r Orsedd ym Mae Caerdydd. Sioned Birchall yw ein ffotograffydd gwadd ar faes yr Eisteddfod ddydd Gwener. Cofiwch bod fideo byw o'r Pafiliwn a'r holl ganlyniadau ar gael ar ein gwefan arbennig o'r Steddfod.

The chairing of the bard ceremony and an opportunity to enjoy the Gorsedd proceedings in all its splendour. Our guest photographer at the National Eisteddfod in Cardiff Bay is Sioned Birchall. You can see highlights of the festival on our special Eisteddfod website.

Image copyright Sioned Birchall Image caption Mochel dan yr ymbarél... // Enjoying the festival, come rain or shine

Image copyright Sioned Birchall Image caption Oherwydd y glaw fe gynhaliwyd seremoni'r Orsedd ym Maes B eleni // Due to the rain, the Gorsedd ceremony was held in the unusual location of Maes B, where the late night gigs are held

Image copyright Sioned Birchall Image caption "Braf bod nôl ym Maes B, profiadau ffantastig yn tyfu lan yn y maes ieuenctid" meddai Jamie Roberts // Welsh rugby star Jamie Roberts was back on hometurf to be honoured by the Gorsedd

Image copyright Sioned Birchall Image caption Lliwiau llachar // An occasion full of colour

Image copyright Sioned Birchall Image caption Roedd Andrew White o Stonewall Cymru yn cael ei dderbyn i'r Orsedd // Andrew White from Stonewall Cymru was also honoured by the Gorsedd of Bards

Image copyright Sioned Birchall Image caption Sanau enfys Andrew, yn addas i'r achlysur! // Andrew's rainbow socks, fitting for the occasion!

Image copyright Sioned Birchall Image caption Merched y ddawns flodau // The flower girls

Image copyright Sioned Birchall Image caption "Hyfryd, hyfryd clywed storïau pawb oedd yn cael eu derbyn" meddai Llywydd y Cynulliad, Elin Jones // The National Assembly's Presiding Officer, Elin Jones, has had a busy week at Cardiff Bay

Image copyright Sioned Birchall Image caption Y ddawns flodau // The flower dance

Image caption "Teimlo'n wylaidd iawn, teimlo'n anrhydeddus" meddai'r cerddor Geraint Jarman // The influential and pioneering musician and poet Geraint Jarman from Cardiff

Image copyright Sioned Birchall Image caption Pawb eisiau cip ar y seremoni // Everyone wants a piece of the action

Image caption Y newyddiadurwr Vaughan Roderick // Political journalist Vaughan Roderick

Image copyright Sioned Birchall Image caption Trafodaeth gyda Pendevig yn y Tŷ Gwerin // Folk group Pendevig in conversation in Tŷ Gwerin (Folk House)

