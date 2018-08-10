Lluniau'r Steddfod: Dydd Gwener // The Eisteddfod in pictures: Friday

  • 10 Awst 2018

Diwrnod y Cadeirio a rhai o sêr Cymru'n cael eu derbyn i'r Orsedd ym Mae Caerdydd. Sioned Birchall yw ein ffotograffydd gwadd ar faes yr Eisteddfod ddydd Gwener. Cofiwch bod fideo byw o'r Pafiliwn a'r holl ganlyniadau ar gael ar ein gwefan arbennig o'r Steddfod.

The chairing of the bard ceremony and an opportunity to enjoy the Gorsedd proceedings in all its splendour. Our guest photographer at the National Eisteddfod in Cardiff Bay is Sioned Birchall. You can see highlights of the festival on our special Eisteddfod website.

Eisteddfod Image copyright Sioned Birchall
Image caption Mochel dan yr ymbarél... // Enjoying the festival, come rain or shine
Maes B a'r Orsedd Image copyright Sioned Birchall
Image caption Oherwydd y glaw fe gynhaliwyd seremoni'r Orsedd ym Maes B eleni // Due to the rain, the Gorsedd ceremony was held in the unusual location of Maes B, where the late night gigs are held
Jamie Roberts Image copyright Sioned Birchall
Image caption "Braf bod nôl ym Maes B, profiadau ffantastig yn tyfu lan yn y maes ieuenctid" meddai Jamie Roberts // Welsh rugby star Jamie Roberts was back on hometurf to be honoured by the Gorsedd
Gorsedd y Beirdd Image copyright Sioned Birchall
Image caption Lliwiau llachar // An occasion full of colour
Andrew White Image copyright Sioned Birchall
Image caption Roedd Andrew White o Stonewall Cymru yn cael ei dderbyn i'r Orsedd // Andrew White from Stonewall Cymru was also honoured by the Gorsedd of Bards
Andrew White Image copyright Sioned Birchall
Image caption Sanau enfys Andrew, yn addas i'r achlysur! // Andrew's rainbow socks, fitting for the occasion!
Y merched blodau Image copyright Sioned Birchall
Image caption Merched y ddawns flodau // The flower girls
Elin Jones Image copyright Sioned Birchall
Image caption "Hyfryd, hyfryd clywed storïau pawb oedd yn cael eu derbyn" meddai Llywydd y Cynulliad, Elin Jones // The National Assembly's Presiding Officer, Elin Jones, has had a busy week at Cardiff Bay
Y ddawns flodau Image copyright Sioned Birchall
Image caption Y ddawns flodau // The flower dance
Geraint Jarman
Image caption "Teimlo'n wylaidd iawn, teimlo'n anrhydeddus" meddai'r cerddor Geraint Jarman // The influential and pioneering musician and poet Geraint Jarman from Cardiff
Yr Orsedd Image copyright Sioned Birchall
Image caption Pawb eisiau cip ar y seremoni // Everyone wants a piece of the action
Vaughan Roderick
Image caption Y newyddiadurwr Vaughan Roderick // Political journalist Vaughan Roderick
Tŷ Gwerin Image copyright Sioned Birchall
Image caption Trafodaeth gyda Pendevig yn y Tŷ Gwerin // Folk group Pendevig in conversation in Tŷ Gwerin (Folk House)

