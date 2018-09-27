Lluniau: Pyllau glo de Cymru // In pictures: South Wales coalfields

Mae Archifdy Morgannwg eisiau eich help chi i gael mwy o wybodaeth am gasgliad arbennig o luniau sydd wedi eu canfod o byllau glo de Cymru yn y 1980au.
Mae'r lluniau'n dangos glowyr ym mhwll glo Abercynon ac yn cofnodi cau pyllau eraill yn ogystal â phlant a theuluoedd yn casglu glo o'r tipiau yn ystod streic y glowyr 1984-1985.
Mae'r archifdy eisau gwybod pwy dynnodd y 79 o luniau, a pham, ac unrhyw beth arall am y pyllau a'r bobl ynddyn nhw.
Dyma ddetholiad o'r casgliad - mae mwy o wybodaeth a manylion cyswllt ar flog yr archifdy.
Glamorgan Archives need your help to identify recently found pictures of the south Wales coalfield in the 1980s.
They show miners in Abercynon and record the closure of other collieries. There are also pictures of children and families collecting coal from the tips during the miners' strike 1984-1985.
The archive want to know who took them, and why, and would also like more information about the people and places in the photos.
There's more information and contact details on the archive's blog. Here's a selection of the 79 photos.
