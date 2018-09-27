Lluniau: Pyllau glo de Cymru // In pictures: South Wales coalfields

  • 27 Medi 2018

Mae Archifdy Morgannwg eisiau eich help chi i gael mwy o wybodaeth am gasgliad arbennig o luniau sydd wedi eu canfod o byllau glo de Cymru yn y 1980au.

Mae'r lluniau'n dangos glowyr ym mhwll glo Abercynon ac yn cofnodi cau pyllau eraill yn ogystal â phlant a theuluoedd yn casglu glo o'r tipiau yn ystod streic y glowyr 1984-1985.

Mae'r archifdy eisau gwybod pwy dynnodd y 79 o luniau, a pham, ac unrhyw beth arall am y pyllau a'r bobl ynddyn nhw.

Dyma ddetholiad o'r casgliad - mae mwy o wybodaeth a manylion cyswllt ar flog yr archifdy.

//

Glamorgan Archives need your help to identify recently found pictures of the south Wales coalfield in the 1980s.

They show miners in Abercynon and record the closure of other collieries. There are also pictures of children and families collecting coal from the tips during the miners' strike 1984-1985.

The archive want to know who took them, and why, and would also like more information about the people and places in the photos.

There's more information and contact details on the archive's blog. Here's a selection of the 79 photos.

V6 Boys Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Bois y V6 // V6 Boys, Abercynon
Glowr Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Roy Lewis, trydanwr, Abercynon // Roy Lewis, electrician, Abercynon
5 Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Dynion y gwath adfer, Abercynon // Salvage men, Abercynon
6 Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Baddondai Abercynon // Abercynon baths
4 Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Cafwyd hyd i'r casgliad yn yr Alban a'u trosglwyddo i Forgannwg ddechrau 2018 // The photos were found in Scotland and transferred to Glamorgan early in 2018
2 Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Alex Withers, yng ngofal dillad gwaith // Alex Withers, work wear
Glowr Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Mike James, ffitiwr // Mike James, fitter
3 Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Tony Morgan a lamp glo wrth ei ochr // Tony Morgan with his trusty lamp
7 Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Derek Williams, Danny Williams, Darell Dixon, shifft baratoi // Preparation shift workers
Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Plant yn casglu glo ar dip Cwmcynon yn ystod y streic // Children collecting coal from the Cwmcynon tip during the strike
fd Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption "Helpu Dad" // "Helping Dad"
fd Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Reid mewn pram // A ride in a pram
fd Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Mae enwau ar lawer o'r lluniau ond nid pob un // Names are written on many of the photos but not all of them
fd Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Teulu'n casglu glo yn yr eira // A family group gather coal in the snow
fd Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Glofa Bedwas yn segur // Bedwas Colliery
fds Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives
Image caption Sbwriel yng nglofa gwag Coedely a newyddion am lofa Lewis Merthyr ar flaen y papur newydd // Lewis Colliery in Merthyr was front page news

Hefyd o ddddordeb: