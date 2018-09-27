Lluniau: Pyllau glo de Cymru // In pictures: South Wales coalfields

Wedi apêl am fwy o wybodaeth am gasgliad arbennig o luniau byllau glo de Cymru yn y 1980au mae Archifdy Morgannwg wedi dod o hyd i'r ffotograffydd wnaeth eu tynnu.
Mae'r lluniau'n dangos glowyr ym mhwll glo Abercynon ac yn cofnodi cau pyllau eraill yn ogystal â phlant a theuluoedd yn casglu glo o'r tipiau yn ystod streic y glowyr 1984-1985.
Mae'r archifdy bellach wedi darganfod mai ffotograffydd amatur o'r enw Leslie Price a oedd yn gweithio yng Nglofa Abercynon wnaeth dynnu'r lluniau ond mae'r archifdy'n dal eisiau clywed os ydych chi'n gwybod unrhyw beth mwy am y bobl a'r llefydd yn y lluniau.
Following an appeal for information about recently found images of the south Wales coalfield in the 1980s, Glamorgan Archives have discovered who took the photographs.
They show miners in Abercynon and record the closure of other collieries as well as children and families collecting coal from the tips during the miners' strike 1984-1985.
Amateur photographer Leslie Price, who worked at Abercynon colliery, has come forward as the photographer, but the archive would still like to hear from anyone who knows more about the people and places in the 79 photos.
Some of the photographs from the collection will be on display at an open day in Glamorgan Archives on Saturday, 29 September.
