Lluniau: Pyllau glo de Cymru // In pictures: South Wales coalfields

Wedi apêl am fwy o wybodaeth am gasgliad arbennig o luniau byllau glo de Cymru yn y 1980au mae Archifdy Morgannwg wedi dod o hyd i'r ffotograffydd wnaeth eu tynnu.

Mae'r lluniau'n dangos glowyr ym mhwll glo Abercynon ac yn cofnodi cau pyllau eraill yn ogystal â phlant a theuluoedd yn casglu glo o'r tipiau yn ystod streic y glowyr 1984-1985.

Mae'r archifdy bellach wedi darganfod mai ffotograffydd amatur o'r enw Leslie Price a oedd yn gweithio yng Nglofa Abercynon wnaeth dynnu'r lluniau ond mae'r archifdy'n dal eisiau clywed os ydych chi'n gwybod unrhyw beth mwy am y bobl a'r llefydd yn y lluniau.

Following an appeal for information about recently found images of the south Wales coalfield in the 1980s, Glamorgan Archives have discovered who took the photographs.

They show miners in Abercynon and record the closure of other collieries as well as children and families collecting coal from the tips during the miners' strike 1984-1985.

Amateur photographer Leslie Price, who worked at Abercynon colliery, has come forward as the photographer, but the archive would still like to hear from anyone who knows more about the people and places in the 79 photos.

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Bois y V6 // V6 Boys, Abercynon

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Roy Lewis, trydanwr, Abercynon // Roy Lewis, electrician, Abercynon

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Dynion y gwath adfer, Abercynon // Salvage men, Abercynon

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Baddondai Abercynon // Abercynon baths

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Cafwyd hyd i'r casgliad yn yr Alban a'u trosglwyddo i Forgannwg ddechrau 2018 // The photos were found in Scotland and transferred to Glamorgan early in 2018

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Alex Withers, yng ngofal dillad gwaith // Alex Withers, work wear

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Mike James, ffitiwr // Mike James, fitter

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Tony Morgan a lamp glo wrth ei ochr // Tony Morgan with his trusty lamp

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Derek Williams, Danny Williams, Darell Dixon, shifft baratoi // Preparation shift workers

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Plant yn casglu glo ar dip Cwmcynon yn ystod y streic // Children collecting coal from the Cwmcynon tip during the strike

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption "Helpu Dad" // "Helping Dad"

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Reid mewn pram // A ride in a pram

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Mae enwau ar lawer o'r lluniau ond nid pob un // Names are written on many of the photos but not all of them

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Teulu'n casglu glo yn yr eira // A family group gather coal in the snow

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Glofa Bedwas yn segur // A farewell message to Bedwas Colliery

Image copyright Archifdy Morgannwg // Glamorgan Archives Image caption Sbwriel yng nglofa gwag Coedely a newyddion am lofa Lewis Merthyr ar flaen y papur newydd // Lewis Merthyr Colliery was front page news

Some of the photographs from the collection will be on display at an open day in Glamorgan Archives on Saturday, 29 September.

