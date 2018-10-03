Lluniau: Gwaith dylunio arloesol pobl ifanc Cymru // In Pictures: Innovative designs by Wales' youth

Cynhaliwyd Arddangosfa Gwobrau Arloesedd flynyddol Cyd-Bwyllgor Addysg Cymru a Llywodraeth Cymru ar 1-2 Hydref yn Stadiwm SWALEC, Caerdydd.

Mae'r Gwobrau Arloesedd yn gystadleuaeth a gynlluniwyd i annog pobl ifanc yng Nghymru i fod yn dechnegol arloesol ac i werthfawrogi pwysigrwydd dylunio a thechnoleg.

Mae'r arddangosfa yn dangos y gwaith prosiect mwyaf gwreiddiol gan fyfyrwyr TGAU, UG a Safon Uwch sy'n astudio Dylunio a Thechnoleg, ac fel pob blwyddyn roedd y safon yn uchel tu hwnt!

The WJEC and Welsh Government's Innovations Awards exhibition was held at Cardiff's SWALEC Stadium on 1 and 2 October.

The competition is designed to encourage technological and design innovation amongst Wales' young people, and includes original projects which students created as a part of their GCSE, AS and A-level studies.

As you can see from this selection of pictures, the standard, as usual, was high.

David Johnson o Goleg Dewi Sant, Caerdydd, sydd wedi creu rhain i helpu pobl anabl i fedru gafael a defnyddio cwpanau.

David Johnson from Coleg Dewi Sant, Cardiff created these cup holders designed to help the disabled to hold and use standard cups.

Mae Lisa Evans o Ysgol Bro Pedr, Llambed, nid yn unig wedi cynllunio'r ffrog, ond wedi ddefnyddio laser i dorri'r deunydd i'r siapiau cywrain angenrheidiol.

Lisa Evans from Ysgol Bro Pedr, Lampeter not only designed this dress, but used a laser cutter to create its intricate pattern.

Dyma brosiect TGAU Mollie Williams-Hughes o Ysgol y Creuddyn, sef gêm fwrdd o'r enw Dangan Ronpa.

Mollie Williams-Hughes from Ysgol y Creuddyn designed this board game called Dangan Ronpa for her GCSE project.

Dyluniodd Mollie y rheolau a'r bocs hefyd.

She also designed the accompanying instructions and packaging.

Mae cwmningen Archie Baxter o Ysgol y Gadeirlan yn byw mewn moethusrwydd ar ôl i Archie gynllunio'r cwt arbennig yma ar gyfer ei brosiect TGAU.

Archie Baxter from The Cathedral School has a rabbit which must live in the lap of luxury after Archie designed and built this hutch for his GCSE project.

Mae Elizabeth Lewis o Ysgol Morgan Llwyd wedi troi ei sylw at gynllunio tŷ fforddadwy ar gyfer ei phrosiect Lefel Uwch.

Mae'r cynllun yn defnyddio chwech blwch cludo (shipping containers) sydd yn cyrraedd y safle adeiladu ar gefn lori. Gallan nhw gael eu gosod at ei gilydd i greu tŷ mewn amser byr iawn ac am gost isel.

Elizabeth Lewis from Ysgol Morgan Llwyd turned her attention to creating this design for affordable, modular housing for her A-level project.

The design uses six shipping containers and can be easily and cheaply transported to sites on the back of a lorry.

Mae model Seren Hopkins o Ysgol Uwchradd Pontypridd o dŷ draenog wedi ei seilio ar dŷ'r Hobbits o lyfr The Lord of The Rings...

Seren Hopkins from Pontypridd High School created this hedgehog house based on the Hobbit houses from Lord of the Rings...

...ac mae cynlluniau Seren yr un mor gywrain â'r model.

...and the designs are as intricate as the model.

Cafodd Iwan Tomos o Ysgol Gyfun Gŵyr ei ysbrydoli gan ei ddiddordeb mewn rhwyfo i gynllunio'r peiriant rhwyfo pren yma.

Mae wedi'i gynllunio o ddeunydd rhad sef pren haenog (plywood) wedi'i wasgu fel fod y peiriant yn medru cael ei werthu fel flatpack.

Iwan Tomos from Ysgol Gyfun Gŵyr was inspired to design this wooden, flat-packable rowing machine from his own interest in the sport.

It is made from laminated plywood which is both strong and cheap.

Mae Libby Weeks o Ysgol Stanwell, Penarth, wedi bod yn gweithio'n galed iawn ar y cynlluniau papur ac yna creu'r dillad gorffenedig allan o ledr... deunydd sydd yn anodd iawn i'w wnïo mae'n debyg...

Libby Weeks, from Penarth's Stanwell School worked hard on the design drawings and the finished leather clothing for her project...especially since leather is a notoriously difficult material to stitch.

Mae'r manylder mae Libby wedi ei gyflawni yn wirioneddol anhygoel!

But what makes Libby's design really sing is the hidden intricate detailing.

Mae teclyn bach Luke Williams, o Ysgol Coedcae, Llanelli, jest beth sydd ei angen arnoch ar gyfer parti yn yr ardd. Mae'n rhoi golau, yn chwarae cerddoriaeth ac yn gweini diod!

Luke Williams from Coedcae School, Llanelli designed this handy little gadget which makes your garden party swing by combining a light, sound system and drinks dispenser!

Mae prosiect UG Harri Tulliver o Ysgol Brynrefail, Llanrug, yn cynnwys cynlluniau a modelau ar gyfer nifer o declynnau sydd yn helpu pobl anabl i gyflawni tasgiau pob dydd fel torri â siswrn ac agor caniau a photeli.

Harri Tulliver from Ysgol Brynrefail, Llanrug created the design and finished models for these gadgets as part of his AS course. They're designed to help people with certain disabilities perform basic tasks such as cutting with a scissors and opening bottles and cans.

Mab ffarm yw Harri Evans o Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy, Llanrwst, ac felly dyna pam ei fod wedi cynllunio teclyn cludadwy aml-bwrpas i helpu'r broses wyna.

Harri Evans from Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy, Llanrwst is a farmer's son, which is probably why he's designed this portable, multi-purpose gadget to help with the lambing.

Dim ond detholiad bach o dros 80 o ddarnau o waith yw'r lluniau uchod... Mae dyfodol Cymru wir yn arloesol!

This is just a small sample of the 80-plus projects which were exhibited...Wales' future certainly is innovative!

Hefyd o ddiddordeb / Also on Cymru Fyw: