Lluniau: Y pobl tu ôl Stryd Fawr gorau Prydain // The people behind the UK's best high street

Yn ddiweddar cyhoeddwyd bod tref Crug Hywel ym Mhowys wedi ennill gwobr Brydeinig yn dathlu'r stryd fawr.

Wrth gwrs, tu ôl i bob busnes bach llwyddiannus mae pobl, a dyma rai o'r bobl sydd yn gyfrifol am lwyddiant Crug Hywel.

Crickhowell in Powys was recently named the UK's best high street, amongst fierce competition from towns across the country.

It won because of its unique mix of independent shops and business and their contribution to the local population and economy.

But behind all successful business' are the people who own and run them, and here are some of the faces responsible for Crickhowell's success

Mae Emma Corfield-Walters yn greadur prin iawn erbyn hyn, hi yw perchennog siop lyfrau annibynnol Bookish. Mae hi hefyd wedi ennill gwobr Arwres y Stryd Fawr, gwobr ychwanegol i'r brif wobr, am ei chyfraniad unigol at lwyddiant y dref

Emma Corfield-Walters is indeed an endangered species as she owns and runs an independent bookshop called Bookish. She has also won this year's High Street Hero award, given for her individual effort in the town's success

Bex and Lucy are happy in their work at Askew's Family Bakery...and why wouldn't they be?

Mae Bex a Lucy'n hapus yn eu gwaith ym mhobydd teuluol Askew's, a pha ryfedd...

This is Paj, the chef at the Bear Hotel on the town's square, experimenting with different desserts for the hotel's new year's eve celebrations

Paj, chef gwesty'r Bear ar sgwâr Crug Hywel, yn arbrofi gyda danteithion arbennig ar gyfer dathliadau nos Galan y gwesty

Steve, who works behind the bar at The Bear probably polishes glasses in his sleep

"Beth gymerwch chi?" Ai dyna mae Steve, sy'n gweithio tu ôl i far y Bear, yn ei ddweud yn ei gwsg bellach?

Busnes teulu yw siop adrannol Nicholls, a ddechreuodd yn y dref yn 1925 yn gwerthu nwyddau amaethyddol. Ers hynny mae wedi datblygu i fod yn fusnes llwyddiannus a phrysur, fel mae Karen yn medru tystio...

Nicholls is a family run department store which started as a business selling agricultural goods in 1925...since then it's developed into a busy and successful business, as Karen's feet can testify

Brenda here is still busy tending customers on the shop floor...

...tra bod Brenda'n edrych ar ôl y cwsmeriaid ar lawr y siop

Mae Andrew Roberts yn ffotograffydd lleol sy'n gwerthu ei luniau yng nghyntedd yr hen neuadd farchnad...ond mae'n waith oer

Andrew Roberts is a local photographer who sells his pictures in the lobby of the town's old market hall...but it's cold work at this time of year

Crickhowell is lucky to have not just one family owned department stores, but two!

Herbert Webb started Webbs in 1925, selling paraffin to the locals from the back of a van. He borrowed £10 from his mother to establish the business, paid her back after a week. The rest is history.

Mae Crug Hywel yn ffodus i gael nid dim ond un, ond dwy siop adrannol deuluol. Dechreuodd Herbert Webb fusnes Webbs yn 1936 yn gwerthu paraffin o gefn fan. Benthycodd £10 oddi wrth ei fam i gychwyn y busnes, dalodd hi'r swm yn ôl o fewn wythnos, ac mae'r gweddill yn hanes

Today Herbert's family still keep the flame burning...this is Mike, Herbert's youngest son on the phone keeping the wheels turning

Heddiw mae teulu Herbert dal yn cadw'r fflam ynghyn. Dyma Mike Webb, un o feibion Herbert ar y ffôn yn trefnu....

Whilst John, another of Herbert's sons is in the rafters of Webbs other location in the town...an old grain store dating from 1650, which is now where Crickhowell citizens go to buy their beds

... tra fod John, un o feibion eraill Herbert, yn adeilad arall siop Webbs. Dyma hen storfa ŷd sy'n dyddio o'r flwyddyn 1650 ond bellach yn gartref da i welyau Crughywel

Cashells Butchers have been on the high street for over 35 years

Mae siop cigydd Cashells wedi bod ar y stryd fawr ers dros 35 o flynyddoedd.

Maen nhw'n arbenigo mewn cynnyrch ffermydd lleol, gan gynnwys fferm Neuadd Fawr sy'n perthyn i'r teulu Rees sydd yn berchen ar Cashells

They specialise in produce sourced from local farms, including Neuadd Fawr farm, owned by the Rees family, who also own and run Cashells

Congratulations to all the staff and owners of the small businesses of Crickhowell, who've not just survived the long climb, but are thriving! Long may they all continue!

Llongyfarchiadau i holl staff a pherchnogion busnesau bach Crug Hywel sydd wedi llwyddo i ddringo'r llethrau serth, a ffynnu.. Hir oes i'r stryd fawr!

