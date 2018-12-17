Dathlu 50 mlynedd o wneud arian // 50 years of making money
Eleni, mae'r Bathdy Brenhinol yn dathlu 50 mlynedd ers symud o Lundain i dde Cymru.
Ym mis Rhagfyr 1968, daeth y Frenhines Elizabeth i Lantrisant i gychwyn gwaith y gwasg darnau arian yno am y tro cyntaf. Erbyn hyn mae'r Bathdy yn medru cynhyrchu 90 miliwn o ddarnau arian bob wythnos.
Dyma olwg unigryw trwy luniau ar waith y sefydliad sy'n gwneud ein harian.
This year, the Royal Mint is celebrating 50 years since moving from London to south Wales.
In December 1968, Queen Elizabeth launched the coin press in Llantrisant for the first time. Today the Royal Mint can produce 90 million coins every week.
Here's an unique look through pictures at the work of the institution which makes our money.
Mae'r mwyafrif o arian yn dechrau ar ffurf ingotiaid. // Most coins start as ingots...
Mae peth o'r arian yn dechrau ar ffurf weiren. // Some of the money starts off in the form of wire.
Mae'r holl fetel yn cyrraedd Llantrisant ar gefn lori. // Most of the metal arrives on the back of a lorry.
Ond yr un yw eu tynged - y ffwrnes. // But their fate in the furnace is the same...
Mae'r arian yn cael ei brofi yn ystod y broses. // The money is tested throughout.
Mae'r arian yn cael ei rolio yn stripiau tenau, hir. // The money is rolled into long, thin strips.
Mae'r stripiau hir yn cael eu storio yn barod i'w defnyddio. // These are then stored in preparation for use.
Mae'r rholiau'n wedyn yn cael eu bwydo i beiriant tyllu sydd yn taro darnau moel, crwn o'r stribedi. // These rolls are then fed into a machine which punches blanks from the strips.
Mae'r broses yn creu darnau bach o arian. // And hey presto, coins come out the other end.
Rhaid cadw golwg fod rhain yn gywir o ran maint a safon. // These must be examined for size and quality.
Reit, beth wnawn ni gyda hwn 'te? // Right, what'll we do with this then?
Yn y cyfamser, mewn rhan arall o'r adeilad, mae'r templed ar gyfer y darn arian yn cael ei baratoi gan grefftwyr. // In another part of the building, templates for the coins are prepared.
Wrth reswm, rhaid i rhain fod yn berffaith. // Obviously, these need to be perfect.
Cyn eu stampio, rhaid rhoi'r 'sgrifen ar ymyl bob darn. // Before being stamped, the writing needs to be put on the edge.
Y peiriant yn rhoi ei stamp ar yr arian. // The machine stamping the coins.
Mae'n bosib i'r peiriannau daro tua 700 o ddarnau punt neu ddwy bunt y funud. // These machines strike up to 700 pound and two pound coins per minute.
Rhaid sicrhau safon wrth reswm. // Standards have to be maintained.
Gweithiwr hapus ar ôl diwrnod caled o waith yn creu arian. // An enriching day's work.
©Y Bathdy Brenhinol: Lluniau gan Andrew Molyneux a thrwy garedigrwydd Llywodraeth Cymru
