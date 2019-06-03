The Eisteddfod in English

The National Eisteddfod of Wales is the largest cultural event of its kind in Europe. It takes place annually during the first week of August and this year it's being held in Llanrwst, Conwy, between 3-10 August.

If you're not a Welsh speaker but would like to catch up with the results, video highlights, photos and news from this year's festival, we have it all here for you to enjoy, including:

Live video from the main Pavilion with English commentary

Results in full and video highlights

All the best pictures from around the Maes

Watch super poet Aneirin Karadog's Eisteddfod rap

We'll have a comprehensive results round-up including video highlights of the top three competitors and videos of the main ceremonies.

You'll also get to see all the best pictures from the event in our collection of galleries from the Eisteddfod.

You can also follow all the latest news from the Maes on our BBC Eisteddfod Twitter account.

Get the lowdown on the Eisteddfod

We'll bring you all the lowdown on the Eisteddfod including a list of handy words and phrases and a map of the area with directions for getting to the maes.

If you're still not sure what the Eisteddfod's all about, check out our Eisteddfod essentials. And to really get to grips with the Eisteddfod's bardic traditions, its rituals and mystical symbolism, click around our interactive guide and check out our fantastic step by step guide to the festival and its fascinating history.

News from the festival

Throughout the week BBC Wales News online will bring you all the top news stories from the Eisteddfod.

Radio and Television

BBC Cymru Wales' live coverage from the Eisteddfod is available on S4C with English language subtitles.

Radio Cymru and Radio Wales broadcast daily from the Eisteddfod, while Wales Today brings you all the latest reports from the Maes every evening at 6.30pm on BBC One Wales.

A guide to the Eisteddfod - what it's all about

To find out more about what the Eisteddfod is all about and its history, you can visit the Eisteddfod's official website. It includes all the information you're likely to need about the festival in both English and Welsh, whether you're a seasoned visitor or a first-timer.