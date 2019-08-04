Canlyniadau'r wythnos yn llawn a chlipiau fideo // Results round-up and clips

Y canlyniadau yn llawn o holl gystadlaethau Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Sir Conwy 2019 gan gynnwys prif seremonïau'r wythnos a chlipiau fideo.

Full results of all the competitions at the National Eisteddfod of Wales 2019, including the week's main ceremonies and video clips.

Canlyniadau Dydd Sul 4 Awst // Results for Sunday 4 August

Canlyniadau Dydd Sadwrn 3 Awst // Results for Saturday 3 August

Prif seremonïau'r wythnos