Ysgolion Uwchradd: Categori Oren

|Ysgol
|Awdurdod lleol
|St Cyres Comprehensive School
|Bro Morgannwg
|St. Illtyd's Catholic High School
|Caerdydd
|Blackwood Comprehensive School
|Caerffili
|Bedwas High School
|Caerffili
|Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni
|Caerffili
|Idris Davies School 3 to 18
|Caerffili
|Llanwern High School
|Casnewydd
|Lliswerry High School
|Casnewydd
|Caerleon Comprehensive School
|Casnewydd
|YSGOL GYFUN PENWEDDIG
|Ceredigion
|Ysgol John Bright
|Conwy
|YSGOL DYFFRYN CONWY
|Conwy
|Ysgol Bryn Elian
|Conwy
|Bro Idris
|Gwynedd
|Afon Taf High School
|Merthyr Tudful
|Cyfarthfa High School
|Merthyr Tudful
|Maesteg Comprehensive School
|Pen-y-bont ar Ogwr
|PENCOED COMPREHENSIVE
|Pen-y-bont ar Ogwr
|Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High School
|Powys
|Llanfyllin High School
|Powys
|Ysgol Maesydderwen
|Powys
|Mountain Ash Comprehensive School
|Rhondda Cynon Taf
|Treorchy Comprehensive School
|Rhondda Cynon Taf
|Ferndale Community School
|Rhondda Cynon Taf
|Ysgol Harri Tudur / Henry Tudor School
|Sir Benfro
|Milford Haven School
|Sir Benfro
|Haverfordwest High VC School
|Sir Benfro
|Ysgol Dinas Bran
|Sir Ddinbych
|Christ The Word
|Sir Ddinbych
|Chepstow Comprehensive School
|Sir Fynwy
|Queen Elizabeth High School
|Sir Gaerfyrddin
|Ysgol Treffynnon
|Sir y Fflint
|St. David's High School
|Sir y Fflint
|Maes Garmon
|Sir y Fflint
|Flint High School
|Sir y Fflint
|Connah's Quay High School,
|Sir y Fflint
|Abersychan Comprehensive
|Torfaen
|West Monmouth School
|Torfaen
|Darland High School
|Wrecsam