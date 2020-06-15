Oriel: Protest gwrth-hiliaeth Caernarfon // Pictures: Anti-racism protest in Caernarfon

Dros y penwythnos, cafodd mwy o brotestiadau gwrth-hiliaeth eu cynnal ledled Cymru, gyda grwpiau yn ymgynnull yn Aberhonddu, Y Barri, Cas-gwent, Trefynwy, traeth Aberafan, Caerdydd a Chaernarfon.

Mae protestiadau eisoes wedi eu cynnal yn y brifddinas a Chasnewydd yn ddiweddar.

Dyma luniau'r ffotograffydd Iolo Penri aeth i'r brotest ar y Maes yng Nghaernarfon, lle'r oedd tua 200 o bobl wedi casglu.

Over the weekend, more anti-racism protests were held across Wales, with people coming together in Brecon, Barry, Chepstow, Monmouth, Aberavon beach, Cardiff and Caernarfon.

Protests have already been held in the capital and Newport recently.

Photographer Iolo Penri captured the mood at Caernarfon, where around 200 people came together to protest in the town square of the Gwynedd town.

Image copyright Iolo Penri

Roedd y teulu Ogunbanwo o Benygroes, a brofodd hiliaeth dros y penwythnos pan cafodd swastika ei baentio ar eu tŷ, yn bresennol yn y protest, ac fel siaradodd Margaret Ogunbanwo â'r dyrfa.

The Ogunbanwo family from nearby Penygroes, who experienced racism over the weekend, when a swastika was painted on their home, were present at the protest, and Margaret Ogunbanwo was one of the speakers.

