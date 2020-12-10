Steve Backshall: Why I'm learning Welsh

When I came to prepare for my latest expedition - a first descent of a whitewater river in Russia - I headed to the Dee, to Bala and Plas Y Brenin for my training, and I've just taken up an honorary lectureship at Bangor University (the best uni for a student of the natural sciences in the nation!). Wales has been very good to me, and yet I have to admit I had never even thought to learn any spoken Welsh...and that is totally crazy.