Bu 2020 yn flwyddyn na welwyd ei thebyg o'r blaen. Gweithio adref, cau siopau, bwytai a thafarndai a threulio llawer iawn o amser rhwng yr un pedair wal â'ch gŵr/gwraig/cariad/cymar/partner oes. Felly, beth sy'n addas i'w roi mewn cerdyn eleni i ddathlu dydd y cariadon?
Y bardd a'r awdur Casia Wiliam fu'n crafu pen. Dyma fersiwn Saesneg o'r gerdd:
Santes Dwynwen 2021
I hover, and wonder, a pen in my hand,
What is our status, where do we stand?
What's left of our love after this crazy year?
What can I say (without swearing) that's honest and dear?
When Lockdown One started things felt pretty great,
harmonious home-working, each lunchtime a date!
We'd make a nice coffee, something healthy for tea,
And despite all the panic, we were fine, you and me.
But then we developed this winner-less game,
the passive-aggressive inquisition of blame…
Why do you leave dregs of cold tea in the mug?
Have you noticed how your hair is clogging the plug?
Perhaps a nice fairy puts the dishes away?
D'you forget the recyling was going today?
Was there a certain Mr Paxmanesque vibe about you?
Why did you write a whole round on the Spanish Flu?!
How come you're tired? You're off on furlough!
Have you seen my expensive bottle of merlot?
Did you used to wear lipstick, you know, in real life?
Another delivery? I swear on my life…
Is wine on the list? Have you written down wine??
Are we too fat this week or are takeaways fine?
So you think double cream is the same as Elmlea?
Only one bag of skittles? Did I not ask for three?
Always. Buy. Milk. How do you forget?
If you're just washing up why's the worktop so wet?
Dwynwen, I know that you had it rough,
But what can I say? 2020 was tough.
What's left of our love after this crazy year?
What can I say (without swearing) that's honest and dear?
I reach for the pen, and think for a while,
then scribble a message, and hope for a smile…
You drive me bananas, but this much is true;
for all of life's lockdowns, I'd always choose you.
Casia Wiliam
