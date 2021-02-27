Abertawe 1 Bristol City 3
- Published
Er iddyn nhw fynd ar y blaen colli oedd hanes Abertawe yn y bencampwriaeth.
Ar ôl hanner cyntaf di-sgôr mi fywiogodd yr ornest wedi'r toriad. Yn haeddiannol, fe enillodd yr Elyrch gic o'r smotyn ac fe rwydodd Andre Ayew.
Ond fe ddaeth yr ymwelwyr yn ô i'r gêm ac fe sgoriodd Nahki Wells gyda llai nac ugain munud i fynd.
Yn eironig Kasey Palmer, y gŵr ildiodd y gic o'r smotyn, sgoriodd nesaf i Bristol City. Roedd Palmer ar fenthyg ar y Liberty yn gynharach yn y tymor.
Yn y funud olaf i goroni gêm gyntaf Nigel Pearson wrth y llyw yn Ashton Gate fe sgoriodd Antoine Semenyo i sicrhau'r pwyntiau.
Mae Abertawe yn y pedwerydd safle yn y tabl ond mae ganddyn nhw ddwy gêm mewn llaw dros Brentford a Watford sydd uwch eu pennau.
Nahki Wells swiftly levelled with a sharp finish before Palmer scored straight from a corner.
Antoine Semenyo added a late third as Swansea lost a home league game for only the second time in 2020-21.
This was a shock to the system for Steve Cooper's team, who were beaten after going in front for the first time this season.
The Swans' automatic promotion hopes have been dented after a second defeat in three games leaves them fourth, four points adrift of the top two.
They were made to pay after failing to make their first-half dominance count, with mid-table Bristol City improving significantly after the break to claim a second successive victory.
Pearson had watched from the stands as his new team ended a seven-game losing streak by beating Middlesbrough on Tuesday, and he was at the Liberty Stadium 24 hours later to see Swansea grind out a win against Coventry.
Steve Cooper's team had to battle for three points in midweek, but were sharper from the outset here.
Pearson spent much of the first half either shouting or gesticulating at his new players as Swansea created a succession of opportunities.
First Jamal Lowe forced a very fine save from Dan Bentley, who then denied Yan Dhanda after Lowe's clever flick had put him in.
Conor Hourihane saw a 20-yard effort smothered before the Irishman's header from point-blank range was beaten away by Bentley.
Ben Cabango's effort was then hacked off the line by Adrian Mariappa as Swansea went in at the break wondering how they were not ahead.
Pearson changed his formation - and hauled off teenager Ryley Towler before half-time - in a bid to change the course of the contest, and his team had their first shot when Tyreeq Bakinson prodded over early in the second period.
Swansea broke through when the impressive Matt Grimes floated a ball towards Jake Bidwell and Palmer was adjudged to have handled.
Ayew converted from the spot for his 10th goal of the season - but the lead did not last long.
Zak Vyner, who began in defence but ended up in midfield thanks to Pearson's reshuffle, burst into space down the Swansea right and pulled back for to Wells to steer home his ninth of the campaign.
Palmer's curling corner then missed everyone including Swansea keeper Freddie Woodman and sailed in at the far post.
With the home side throwing men forward in stoppage time, substitute Semenyo charged down a Woodman clearance before tapping in from close range to bring the curtain down on Swansea's 13-game unbeaten home run in the league.