Gemau ail gyfle Cwpan y Byd: Beth yw gobeithion Cymru?

Pre-draw chance to advance to the World Cup:



Italy 🇮🇹 - 49.5%

Portugal 🇵🇹 - 44.9%

Sweden 🇸🇪 - 32.6%

Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 - 28.3%

Russia 🇷🇺 - 28.1%

Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 - 22.2%

Poland 🇵🇱 - 20.5%

Austria 🇦🇹 - 17.0%

Czech Republic 🇨🇿 - 17.0%

Ukraine 🇺🇦 - 15.8%

Turkey 🇹🇷- 13.6%

North Macedonia 🇲🇰- 10.5%