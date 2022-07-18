In Pictures: Monday at the Royal Welsh

Mae'r Sioe Frenhinol yn ôl wedi absenoldeb o ddwy flynedd yn sgil pandemig Covid-19. Ac i groesawu'r torfeydd yn ôl mae'r haul a gwres poeth ymhell dros 30C.

Dyma rhai o'r golygfeydd o ddiwrnod cynta'r sioe.

The Royal Welsh Show is back after a two year absence due to Covid-19. The temperatures hit record levels in Wales but that didn't deter the crowds from visiting the showground in their thousands.

Here are some of the scenes from the festival's first day.

Harm, yn gwneud y mwya o'r cyfle i osgoi'r gwres // Harm, who is visiting from the Netherlands, cools off in the warm weather.
Dydi gwres tanbaid eleni heb atal y cystadlu brwd // The hot weather didn't impact the first day of competition.
Prif Weinidog Cymru, Mark Drakeford, yn ymweld â'r sioe // The first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, visited the show on Monday.
Hedd, 2, o Sir Benfro yn cael seibiant yng nghysgod y sied ddefaid // Hedd from Pembrokeshire rests in the shade.
Fflur Jones o Fachnylleth yn cymryd rhan yn un o'r cystadleuthau wrapio gwlan // Fflur Jones from Machynlleth takes part in a wool handling competition.
'Hulk', hwrdd 14 mis oes Valais Blacknose // 'Hulk', a Valaise Blacknose ram is led by Steve Dave around the showground.
Mewn tywydd poeth mae'n help cael peirianwaith i stopio'r gwartheg rhag gorboethi // Large fans helped to keep the livestock cool during the hot weather.
Ceffylau gosgeiddig yn y Prif Gylch ar fore Llun // Some of the elegant horses on display on Monday.
Pobl o bob oed yn dysgu sut i ganŵio ac sut i ddefndyddio 'stand-up paddle board' // Canoes and paddleboards on the showground.
Tair chwaer a'u cyfnither; Nancy, Martha, Polly a Nina o Sir Benfro // Family members Nancy, Martha, Polly and Nina from Pembrokeshire.
Un o'r siediau defaid ble mae'r cystadleuwyr yn paratoi cyn cwrdd â'r beirniaid // Competitors preparing at the large sheep shed, before coming face to face with judges.
Bet o Lanelwy a Nora o Ruddlan yn cuddio o'r gwres a mwynhau hufen iâ yn y babell fwyd // Bet and Nora cool off with ice cream at the Food Hall
Patrick Fitzpatrick ac Osian Williams yn brwydro ei gilydd, ar gwres, yn un o ornestau'r bwyellwyr // Patrick Fitzpatrick and Osian Williams compete with axes
Aelodau o'r Awyrlu yn rhoi sioe arbennig i'r dorf uwchben y Brif Gylch // A parachute display above the Main Ring.
Cysgodi o'r haul o dan y coed ger y llyn ar y maes // Plenty of room to cool off in the shade.

Hefyd o ddiddordeb: